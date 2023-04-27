The 1,500 room resort – complete with casino – will open in 2027…

The arrival of Las Vegas’ famed Wynn Resorts on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah has been much a much discussed hotel opening in the region. And now designs for the resort, set to open in early 2027, have been unveiled.

First announced in January 2022, Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the brand’s first property the Middle East when it opens in early 2027. The multi-billion dollar integrated resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – will rise some 305 metres above the sea, overlooking the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf. The oceanic surrounding will inspire the serene and stylish interiors of the resort, which will be home to some 1,500 rooms, suites and villas. Guests can also look forward to high-end shopping, a state-of-the-art events facility, an exclusive spa, some 24 dining and lounge experiences, and extensive entertainment choices.

Among the entertainment options at Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the UAE’s first casino, as was confirmed by Craig Billings, Wynn Resorts CEO in September 2022. During an earnings call, Billings confirmed that the casino component was “shaping up to be somewhat larger than Wynn Las Vegas.” It’s expected further details will be released later this year. Further entertainment will come in the form of a theatre hosting unique productions, and daily light and laser shows.

The resort’s eye-watering estimated cost is USD3.9 billion (Dhs14.32 billion). Construction work has already begun ahead of the hotel’s 2027 opening.

While Marjan Island may already be home to an array of resorts, including properties from Movenpick, Radisson, Hilton (there’s both a DoubleTree and Hampton by Hilton) and Rixos, there’s more to come. In 2024, a new budget friendly Rove hotel will invite guests for wallet-friendly stays at a 441-room beachfront address. We can also look forward to the arrival of iconic luxury hospitality brand, Nobu Hotels, who will develop an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island. The opening date is yet to be confirmed.