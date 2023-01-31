The Nobu Al Marjan Island will feature a hotel, residences and signature Nobu restaurant…

Iconic luxury hospitality brand Nobu Hotels is headed to the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Nobu Hospitality, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro, and developer Marjan, announced today, Tuesday January 31, that the two brands will open an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island.

Although we’re not sure when the property will open, we do know it will be a stylish beachfront resort complete with 300 Nobu branded luxury residences. Guests can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine on the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of bespoke wellness facilities including a spa, gym and swimming pools.

The announcement comes just two months after plans were unveiled for Nobu Hospitality’s Abu Dhabi debut, which will see a Nobu restaurant, beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences welcome guests to Mamsha Al Saadiyat in 2026. Nobu already has a strong presence in Dubai, with a restaurant atop the roof of Atlantis The Palm, and the world’s first Nobu beach club opening at Atlantis The Royal this February.

Nobu Al Marjan Island joins an impressive list of growing hotels on Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Already open properties include Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Movenpick Al Marjan Island, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah and Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. Still to come properties include a budget-friendly Rove Hotel, Address Al Marjan Island, Conrad Marjan Island and the first Middle Eastern outpost of Las Vegas’ Wynn Resorts, which will feature the UAE’s first confirmed casino.

