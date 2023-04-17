We’re already mentally checking-in…

A Nobu hotel on the Saadiyat beachfront, a private island escape by LXR Hotels & Resorts, a resort from Mykonos’ beloved party brand Nammos… these are just three of the upcoming hotels planned for Abu Dhabi. And now a new hotel opening has caught our eye, and we’re already dreaming of checking-in.

Earth Hotels is a new design-conscious, experience driven boutique hotel brand, and among its exciting pipeline of UAE properties, the brand has plans to open a jaw-dropping retreat in Abu Dhabi. Called Earth Mangroves, the property is set to open in the capital in the second quarter of 2025, and looks set to be a haven for nature-lovers. Although an exact location has not been given, we know it will be amongst one of Abu Dhabi’s dense mangrove forests.

A visually stunning collection of 50 futuristic-looking bungalows will be dotted throughout the lush mangroves and perched over the waterfront, serving as a perfect bolthole for escaping the city.

Alongside the pod-like bungalows, where guests will be able to relax and reflect, there will be community spaces like the “Sticky Lounge,” Earth Hotels version of a lobby. It’s here that thrill seekers and adventurers will be able to meet and mingle. There will be plenty of activities too, with the website promising kayaking, paddle boarding, yoga, and meditation as just a handful of the things to do at Earth Mangroves.

Another opening planned for Ras Al Khaimah

Shortly after Abu Dhabi, Earth Hotels will open its second UAE property, Earth Shore, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This contemporary seaside property promises to offer vibrant beachfront living across 265 rooms. These will range from entry-level resort rooms up to GOAT terrace suites and one- and two-bedroom Sky Villas, all of which have been designed sustainably.

Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy keeping cool at three swimming pools, making a splash at the beach club, and dining at the social hub and central bar.

Further international openings

Before Abu Dhabi, Earth Hotels’ debut property will land on the sun-drenched shores of Porto in Portugal, at the end of 2024. Further properties are also planned in Saudi Arabia, with an 140-key lifestyle hotel in Jeddah slated to open in 2025, followed by an 85-key urban residence in Riyadh in early 2026.

earthhotels.com

Images: Earth Hotels