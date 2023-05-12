According to this video shared on social media, it looks like it…

It looks like the craze for Al Baik here in UAE isn’t going to stop anytime soon. This is evident by the number of branches that the much-loved Saudi fried chicken brand is opening up all over the country.

Earlier this week we shared that a new Al Baik branch will be opening in Dubai, and during our research, we came across a video shared by TikTok user @danwaysmenu that shows the classic red Al Baik hoarding in Abu Dhabi.

Check out the video below.

In the video, the TikTok user shared that Al Baik will soon be opening its doors in Al Ain Mall. The hoarding with the iconic golden top hat logo reads ‘Soon…’.

Judging by the video shared, the branch looks to be one of the biggest in the UAE. It will be located on the second floor of Al Ain Mall in the food court.

At the moment, the announcement of Al Baik opening in Al Ain Mall has not been shared on the restaurant’s official social media account – which is where they usually create most of the buzzing excitement. We can only presume they will drop the news any day now.

With the new branch opening in Dubai – a date which is still to be confirmed, and the branch in Al Ain, this brings the total number of Al Baik branches in the UAE up to 10.

And it doesn’t look like they will be stopping any time soon. Will they possibly open up more branches in the capital, or maybe it will venture out to Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah for fans in the northern Emirates? You can be sure we are keeping our eyes peeled for any new information.

For a list of all the spots in UAE to get your Al Baik fix, head here.

Images: Al Baik social