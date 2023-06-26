Now open…

If you’re a fan of Al Baik and live in Al Nadha in Dubai, you’ll be thrilled to know that Al Baik has opened its doors at Al Nahda Union Coop.

This will be the ninth branch to open in the UAE. The Saudi-born fried chicken brand is rapidly expanding after its huge success at Expo 2020 Dubai. It opened its first branch in Abu Dhabi at the end of December 2022 after which it opened its very first drive-thru in Dubai in April.

The Al Nahda branch will be Al Baik’s fifth branch in Dubai.

Coming soon!

It doesn’t look like the Al Baik expansion in UAE is going to slow down any time soon.

Team What’s On also came across a video shared by TikTok user @danwaysmenu that shows the classic red Al Baik hoarding in Abu Dhabi. In the video, the TikTok user shared that Al Baik will soon be opening its doors in Al Ain Mall. The hoarding with the iconic golden top hat logo reads ‘Soon…’.

We are keeping our eyes peeled for any further official announcements.

About Al Baik

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

There are nine Al Baik branches open in the UAE in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

Fans in the northern emirates are still waiting for the announcement of an opening, but given the speed of the fast food restaurant’s rapid expansion in the UAE, it could be possible that they will soon get their requests answered soon.

