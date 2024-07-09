Where to go to get your Al Baik fix in the UAE

Spicy nuggets, anyone?

When Al Baik opened its doors at Expo 2020 Dubai, it was a raging success which led the Saudi-born fried chicken brand to open up several branches all over the UAE.

If you’re not familiar with one of UAE’s favourite fried chicken, here’s a history lesson. The brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. And now, it’s spreading its wings in the UAE. So, if you want your dose of Al Baik in UAE, here are the spots to head to.

Dubai

Al Diyafah

For residents in Old Dubai, Al Baik opened its doors on the bustling streets of Al Diyafa back in July 2023. Another win for those dwelling in Old Dubai!

Al Diyafah Street, Al Hudaiba, open daily 9am to 2pm.

Al Karama

Located opposite Bur Juman Centre, this Al Baik branch is perfect for those living in Bur Dubai and Karama. It’s also located pretty close to the Bur Juman Dubai Metro station, which means you can head on over for a meal right after work.

Al Karama, opposite Bur Juman Centre, open daily

Al Nahda Union Co-op

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALBAIK in UAE (@albaikinuae)

If you’re a fan of Al Baik and live in Al Nadha in Dubai, you’ll be thrilled to know that Al Baik has opened its doors at Al Nahda Union Coop. Heading to Sharjah and want to make a pit stop? This is the place to grab your grub.

Al Nadha, Union Coop, open daily 9am to 2am.

Dubai Hills (drive-through)

Heading for the Hills when the Al Baik craving hits? There’s a drive-thru at the ADNOC Dubai Hills petrol station.

ADNOC Dubai Hills, open daily

Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall is special, not because it’s one of the biggest malls in the world, but because it was the first location of Al Baik outside of Expo 2020 Dubai. It opened in the summer of 2021 and you may remember seeing posts on social media showing off the long queues, similar to those that occurred during Expo 2020.

Dubai Mall food court, open daily 10am to 12pm

Mall of the Emirates

Following its opening at Dubai Mall, Al Baik was quick to open its next branch at Mall of the Emirates. That still didn’t stop the queues though. So, if you’re hungry after your MOE shopping spree, head to Al Baik – you can find it next to Shake Shack.

Mall of the Emirates, food court, open daily 10am to 12pm

Rashidiya (drive-through)

Al Baik opened its very first drive-thru restaurant in the UAE at the EPPCO petrol station in Al Rashidiya. The new spot will feature a limited items menu including some of the brand’s signature items. Crowd favourites include spicy fried chicken, shrimp, and falafel. What’s more? Cars won’t need to queue up to order as customers will be able to order and pay via an app.

EPPCO petrol station, Al Rashidiya, open daily 10am to 2am

Silicon Oasis

Residents living in Silicon Oasis, when the Al Baik craving hits, you’re in luck because there’s a branch, especially for you in Union Coop. It’s a great location as you can go and pick up your Al Baik post your shopping spree.

Al Baik, Union Coop, Silicon Oasis, open daily

Abu Dhabi

Al Wahda Mall

Fans of Al Baik in the capital had their pleas answered when Al Baik finally opened its doors in Al Wahda Mall at the end of December 2022. This branch is the largest branch of Al Baik in the UAE spanning 9,500 square feet.

Al Nahyan, Zone 1, open daily 10am to 12pm

Dalma Mall

Deemed one of Abu Dhabi’s favourite mall, Dalma Mall is home to an Al Baik which you can find on the ground floor.

Dalma Mall, ground floor, Abu Dhabi Industrial City, open daily

Al Ain

For folks who stay on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, Al Baik opened its doors in Al Ain Mall in September 2023. You can find it in the food court.

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awwal Street, Al Jahili, open daily, 1pm to 12am

Ajman

City Centre Ajman

This Al Baik branch is located next to Mado Restaurant opposite the Nike store on the ground floor of City Centre Ajman. Perfect to fuel up before a shopping spree, or after when you need to rest your feet.

Ajman City Centre, open daily, Sat to Thur 10am to 12pm, Fri 8am to 12pm

Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront

This branch in Al Majaz opened in August 2022 and if you’re planning on visiting, remember, that the lakeside park is quite popular, so if you have dinner plans, leave well in advance to fill your tummy according to your dinner time.

Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Majaz, Sharjah, open daily 10am to 1pm

City Centre Al Zahia

Sharjah dwellers, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can now find an Al Baik in City Centre Al Zahia. You will find Al Baik on the third floor at the food court.

City Centre Al Zahia, third floor

City Centre Sharjah

Shoppers heading to the mall can find their Al Baik fix on the first floor of the Majid Al Futtaim mall. Whether you’re eating before you’re shopping, or heading for a meal after the shopping list is complete, there’s always time for a spot of spicy nuggets.

City Centre Sharjah, Al Nahdha, open daily, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11.30pm

@albaikinuae