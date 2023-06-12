Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like spa days, new family brunches, one-off foodie experiences, Fathers’ Day celebrations, pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, June 16

Try this one-off vegetarian supper club

Famous Asian vegetarian supper club, A Mad Dinner by Simran Savlani, is landing in Dubai this weekend for the first time ever. Cookbook author and self-taught chef Simran’s unmissable set menu will take guests on a journey from India to Thailand and Singapore to Seoul, with eight courses of vegetarian delights. The supper club is taking place at Myocum in Dar Wasl Mall on Friday, June 16 from 8pm and is priced at Dhs299 per person.

Myocum, Dar Wasl Mall, Wasl Rd, Dubai. Friday, June 16, 8pm. Dhs299 per person. @asparkofmadness

Keep the little ones entertained indoors at Fun City

Looking for somewhere to let the children blow off some steam? This indoor amusement venue, with six locations around Dubai, is filled with colourful play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored. And this summer, children can play all day all month at the play area for just Dhs135 inclusive of five free ‘blue’ plays that can be used on any big or kiddie rides and video games in-store.

Fun City Dubai, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center. Dhs135 per month for a limited time only. funcity.ae

Get your hands on vintage fashion delights

Fashionistas, this one’s for you: Les Spot is back, this time popping up at Satellite, Alserkal Avenue. Hunt down unique 90s designer vintage pieces, upcycled fashion, homeware, jewellery, and wellness only until June 24. Insider tip: Get down there early and don’t forget to pick up your free nostalgic snack. Happy shopping.

Satellite, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. June 13 to June 24. 10am to 10pm. @shoplesspot

See Shakespeare’s Othello screening

Love Shakespeare? You’ll want to see Othello at the Courtyard Playhouse this weekend. Directed by Clint Dyer, this enduring tragedy by Shakespeare stars Giles Terera, Rosy McEwen and Paul Hilton. The story follows a bright headstrong Othello, who is the daughter of a senator – elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. Desdemona is a refugee of slavery having risen to the top of a white world. The two wed in secret and crave to start a new life together – but of course, unseen forces conspire against them. Othello is filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre. Register here.

Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. June 16 and 17. 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Saturday, June 17

Brunch and splash at Legoland

Embark on a family adventure this Saturday to the new Bricks Brunch at Legoland. The family brunch is taking place from 1pm to 4pm and includes a delicious buffet, free-flowing drinks packages, access to the Legoland pool, tons of supervised children’s activities and games, from pizza-making to dance parties, and more. Packages are priced at Dhs195 for soft drinks and Dhs295 for house beverages. Plus children under three go free.

Legoland Dubai, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs195 (soft) and Dhs295 (house). Tel: (04)820 0000, legoland.com

Spend the day unwinding at Nikki Beach

Stressed out? Dubai summer taking its toll? Head to Nikki Beach for a restful day to yourself, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, with their summer spacation package. Available daily until the end of September, the spacation package is priced at Dhs650 per person includes a one-hour massage at Nikki Spa, a two-course lunch at Café Nikki, and complimentary access to the pool and beach for the rest of the day.

Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai. Spacation package Dhs650 per person, from June 1 to September 30. Tel:(0)04 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Visit Dubai Parks and Resorts and get a free hotel stay

Ready for a family getaway? With every two tickets bought for Dubai Parks and Resorts, get a free night’s stay at Rove The Park Hotel. The offer is running from June 1 to July 31, children under 12 years old stay and play for free. With three incredible theme parks, Motiongate and Legoland, as well as Legoland Waterpark, there’s over 100 attractions and rides to choose from.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, summer offer available until July 31. Starting from Dhs590 for two. Children under 12 years old go free. Tel:(0)4 561 9999. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Check out a new late brunch in DIFC

Homegrown licensed library and restaurant, Lulu and the Beanstalk, has launched a new bi-weekly brunch in time for summer. The evening brunch kicks off this Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, with four hours of free-flowing drinks, delicious food, and live music from Mango and Ginger and DJ Colione. Packages are priced at Dhs320 (house), Dhs250 (soft).

Lulu and the Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai. Saturdays, bi-weekly starting June 17. 5pm to 9pm. Dhs320 (house), Dhs250 (house). Tel:(0)4 268 8664. @lulus.bean

Celebrate World Martini Day

Ready to shake things up? This Saturday, the bar team at Mimi Kakushi is uniting with Ago Perrone – a recipient of the Industry Icon award at the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 for a collaboration like no other. From 8pm to 11pm, gin fans can savour feature signature martini cocktails as well as a number of tailor-made exclusive drinks on the specially curated menu created by the two venue’s award-winning mixologists.

World Martini Day Dubai, Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beah, Dubai, June 17, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Sunday, June 18

Spice up your Sunday

Dubai’s sell-out supper club, Hawkerboi, recently opened a permanent restaurant at The Park, JLT. Spicing up the region’s foodie scene, the licensed restaurant is now open for lunch on weekends from 12pm to 4pm. The menu is an ode to Hawkerboi’s former life in the Far East, with influences from the culinary scenes in Singapore, Malyasia and Thailand. What to order? Try the chicken and truffle shumai and Peking-style duck and thank us later.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. 6pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi

Experience the wind in your hair on a Cha Cha boat

Having set sail all the way from the Amalfi Coast, and docked in the waters of Dubai – Cha Cha Boats has welcomed the Gozzo Italian boats for a unique sailing experience. To celebrate Father’s Day, they are offering 50 per cent off all private boat packages from 9am to 8pm. Accomodating up to eight people per boat, guests can choose to set sail through old Dubai with the Al Seef tour, city lights and Burj Khalifa views with the Business Bay tour, or sail on the open sea with the Jumeirah tour.

Cha Cha Boats, Al Seef, Business Bay or Jumeirah. Tel: (0)52 102 2224. chachaboats.com

Treat your dad to a Father’s Day roast and pint

Celebrate Father’s Day at Rhodes W1, founded by the late Chef Gary Rhodes. With impressive views of Dubai Marina the Michelin-guide British restaurant is serving roast dinner and a complimentary pint for Dhs165 per person. Choose from beef, pork, lamb, or chicken served with all the trimmings. For vegetarians, there’s a delicious roast aubergine and mushroom risotto.

Rhodes W1, Grovesnor House, Dubai Marina. Sunday, June 19, 1pm to 9pm. Dhs165 per person roast and a complimentary pint. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, rhodesw1-dubai.com

Images: Social/Provided