Calling all gin fans…

Looking forward to World Martini Day and want to celebrate in Dubai? This is an event you don’t want to miss. Dubai Michelin Guide’s Mimi Kakushi is coming together with Ago Perrone of London’s multi-award-winning Connaught Bar to celebrate World Martini Day this weekend.

Taking place for one night only on Saturday, June 17, the bar team at Mimi Kakushi is uniting with Ago Perrone – a recipient of the Industry Icon’ award at the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 for a collaboration like no other. The world-class alliance will feature signature martini cocktails.

Gin fans will be able to savour a number of tailor-made exclusive drinks on the specially curated menu created by the two venue’s skilful and award-winning mixologists team headed by Manja Stankovic.

Your night of indulgent sips will be enjoyed in Mimi Kakushi’s chic bar in the stylish lounge area or the elegant dining space.

Besides this, you will of course be able to sample the best of Mimi Kakushi’s celebrated cuisine which blends classic Japanese dishes with contemporary twists.

Need another motive to attend? Ago Perrone is the recipient of many of the world’s most sought-after accolades and is even considered to have rewritten the rulebook on hotel bars. He is one of the most prominent figures on the global mixology scene. His unique approach to hospitality and mixology has earned him plenty of international acclaim.

He has paved the way for London’s multi-awarded Connaught Bar since its opening in 2008 and today, the bar is famed for its martinis, prepared tableside on trolleys packed with everything required for the perfect cocktail.

Convinced? To make a reservation for the event, call the Mimi Kakushi team on 04 379 4811 or email book@mimikakushi.com

World Martini Day Dubai, Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beah, Dubai, June 17, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Images: Supplied and socials