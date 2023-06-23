Cue the breakfast at Tiffany’s puns…

But you can, though. Quite literally. Because the Tiffany and Co. Blue Box Café is landing in Dubai and we’re convinced the food is going to have at least a tiny bit of diamond dust on it.

The famed spot is opening its doors at The Dubai Mall at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store. It is currently under construction and we are keeping our ears open for any information on any opening date.

Like its blingy sisters from around the world, it will be decked out from head to toe in the iconic baby ‘Tiffany’ blue hue, complete with diamond displays and befitting tributes to Breakfast at Tiffany’s – the legendary movie that took it to the stars – starring America’s sweetheart, Audrey Hepburn.

The Blue Box Café has outlets in New York City, London and Hong Kong, but the Dubai branch will be the first in the Middle East, and the fourth around the whole world.

It really is every bit as exclusive as it sounds, and details about the launch date and what the menu is going to look like are still unclear, but watch this space for further updates.

New York, New York… (Sinatra-esque crooning)

The first outpost of the Blue Box Café opened its doors in the Big Apple, at the Tiffany and Co. 5th Avenue flagship store, The Landmark.

The captain of this ship is none other than Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud – French restauranteur and chef extraordinaire with dining experiences to his name all across the globe.

Brasserie Boulud, located in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, was his offering to Dubai so far, but the arrival of the Blue Box Café will be his second, and perhaps his most iconic.

We can imagine that Dubai’s location will be serving the famed breakfast menu, featuring ‘Holly’s Favourites’, and sweet and savoury delicacies carefully crafted by Boulud. Fingers crossed we get to experience tea time at Tiffany’s too, complete with Tiffany blue silverware and little Tiffany boxes hanging over our heads. It’s part of the experience.

Blue Box Café, Tiffany & Co. Dubai Mall, Dubai. Opening soon. @blueboxcafenyc

