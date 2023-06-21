From Massimo Bottura to Gordon Ramsay…

Here at What’s On we love championing our homegrown heroes, but let’s not forget Dubai is also full of international talents, with restaurants from some of the brightest stars of the culinary world. For star-studded dining in the UAE, here are 25 celebrity chefs with restaurants in Dubai.

Akira Back

Korean snowboarder turned chef and TV personality, Akira Back is one of two celebrity chefs with restaurants at W Dubai – The Palm. The eponymous restaurant’s cuisine has strong Japanese roots, with Korean and pan-Asian influences running through it. Signature tastes include tuna pizza and AB tacos.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Alvin Leung

Known as the ‘Demon Chef’, Hong Kong-based Alvin Leung is a judge on MasterChef, with many a Michelin-starred restaurant to his name. Most recently including his new venture in Dubai, Demon Duck. The modern Chinese restaurant can be found at Caesars Palace Dubai.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 556 6666. @demonduckdubai

CZNBurak

Known for his outrageous cooking videos, Chef CZNBurak already counts Cristiano Ronaldo and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai as fans. Both were spotted dining at the Dubai restaurant when it opened its doors in December 2020. Since then, it’s been a steady stream of celebrities and fans through the door. He also has two burger restaurants in Dubai.

CznBurak Dubai, Boulevard Point, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (058) 108 1800. @cznburakdubai

Daniel Boulud

French-born chef Daniel Boulud is best known for his eponymous New York restaurant, the two-Michelin-starred Daniel, as well as a slew of brasseries and bistros as far afield as London, Singapore and Washington DC. For his first foray into Dubai, he’s set up shop in the Sofitel The Obelisk, opening Brasserie Boulud in the glitzy new Egyptian-themed hotel in Umm Hurair 2. Expect faultless European cuisine and intuitive service in stunning surroundings.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Mon to Thur 6pm to midnight (kitchen open 7pm to 11.30pm), Fri and Sat 6pm to 1.30am (kitchen open 7pm to midnight). Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Dario Ceccini

If you’ve seen Netflix’s popular series Chef’s Table, you’ll recognise Cecchini from volume six. The larger-than-life trumpet-blowing, meat-carving, butcher and chef opened his first international outpost in Dubai, Carna which is just as bold and lively as its creator. With as much respect for the animal as possible, Dario Cecchini turns parts of the meat normally disregarded into culinary masterpieces. Dishes such as 12-hour slow-cooked cow tongue and marinated beef heart skewers are signatures – don’t knock it until you try it.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 607 0757. @carnadubai

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay brings his signature British cooking to two restaurants in Dubai. At Atlantis, The Palm, you’ll find Bread Street Kitchen, a casual eatery with a crowd-pleasing menu of beef Wellington, roasts and classic fish and chips. His other restaurant can be found at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and is named after his popular TV show, Hell’s Kitchen.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, daily 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @breadstreetkitchendubai.

Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters, daily 7am to 10.30am, noon to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. @hellskitchendubai

Jamie Oliver

He’s a stalwart on the UK celebrity chef scene and fans here in Dubai can savour the chef’s unfussy Italian fare at Jamie’s Pizzeria in JLT and at Jamie’s Italian in The Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall.

Jamie’s Pizzeria, Cluster R, JLT. facebook.com/JamieOliversPizzeriaGCC

Jose Avillez

Tasca is the first international offering from culinary mastermind José Avillez, who pours the heart and soul of Portugal into every plate of this Michelin-starred menu. Genuine Portuguese flavours are transformed with contemporary twists, and paired with an extensive collection of Portuguese wines and a setting that few can rival. The skyline-facing infinity pool serves as a particularly jaw-dropping backdrop.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6.30pm to 11pm, lunch Thu to Sat 12.30pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Massimo Bottura

When Massimo Bottura selected Dubai as the location for his first restaurant outside Italy, it was clear he saw something in the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Fast forward three years and his colourful Italian Riviera-inspired restaurant, an ode to his childhood in the 1960s, has been awarded one Michelin Star thanks to its flavourful Italian cuisine served up with a twist.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thu 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 5pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. @tornosubitodubai

Nobu Matsuhisa

One of the world’s most prolific chefs, Nobu Matsuhisa now has 57 restaurants around the world. He regularly frequents his Dubai hotspot, taking part in meet and greets, cooking alongside some of the world’s top chefs, and hosting celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez. Chef Nobu has added a second Dubai restaurant to his empire, with Nobu by the Beach arriving at Atlantis, The Royal.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, daily, 6pm to 11pm, Fri noon to 3pm. Tel: (04) 426 1000. @nobudubai

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, 11.30am to 10.30pm, Tel: (04) 426 1600, atlantis.com

Nusret Gökçe

Nusret Gökçe rose to fame in January 2017 after a video of him seasoning meat in his Dubai steakhouse went viral. The video, which earned Nusret his moniker ‘Salt Bae’ was viewed more than 10 million times. After this, the ‘Salt Bae’ sprinkle became a signature move at his Dubai steakhouse, for which you’ll need to book in advance (even when Salt Bae isn’t in the country) if you want to get a table.

Nusr-et, Jumeirah Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 407 4100. @nusretdubai

Pierre Gagnaire

Pierre Gagnaire has had an outpost in Dubai for over a decade, first with his restaurant, Relets, and then Pierre’s Bistro & Bar. It’s still serving up some Michelin-worthy modern European dishes, but this time in a more casual setting. He’s also the mastermind behind Fouquet’s and Paradiso.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, daily 6.30pm to 11pm restaurant, 4pm to 1am lounge. Tel: (04) 701 1127. @pierresdubai

Simon Rimmer

British chef turned TV personality Simon Rimmer opened his Dubai restaurant The Scene by Simon Rimmer seven years ago in the picturesque Dubai Marina. Serving up classic British dishes from morning until late night, it’s a popular spot for everything from full English breakfasts to curry nights. It’s also a favourite with What’s On readers too, having won favourite British restaurant at the What’s On Awards three years in a row.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 10am to midnight, Thu & Fri 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Vineet Bhatia

Vineet Bhatia brings his cutting-edge cuisine to the fore at two Dubai restaurants, Indego by Vineet and Indya by Vineet. Expect vivid, expressive renditions of India’s culinary traditions in beautifully bold dining rooms.

Indego by Vineet, Grosvenor House, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, daily 7pm to midnight, indegobyvineet.com.

Indya by Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai, daily 6pm to 11pm, indya-dubai.com

Yannick Alleno

Stay by Yannick Alleno is fine dining at its finest. He was the chef de cuisine at La Meurice restaurant which gained was awarded three Michelin stars but departed in 2013. His Dubai restaurant at the One&Only on The Palm has been around for more than a decade, and is still regarded as one of the city’s top fine-dining restaurants. It’s also one of only two, two Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai.

Stay by Yannick Alleno, One & Only, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sun 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 440 1030. @stay_dubai

Heston Blumenthal

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal opened at The Royal Atlantis a few months ago and offers contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s, including the iconic ‘Meat Fruit’, which looks like a mandarin but is actually made from chicken liver parfait.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dubai, Tel: (04) 426 2444, atlantis.com

Jason Atherton

After leaving Marina Social Dubai earlier this year, British chef Jason Atherton has now opened two new restaurants, with a third one coming soon, on the 43rd, 44th, and 45th floor of Dubai Marina’s Grosvenor House. The first and main restaurant, City Social Dubai, showcases the contemporary and innovative cuisine Atherton is renowned for.

Grosvenor House – a Luxury Collection Hotel, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 8888. marriott.com

Gaston Acurio

A masterclass of Peruvian cuisine, Gaston Acurion has been a champion of his cultural delicacies for years now. He owns more than 45 restaurants in over 11 countries, has a number of books to his credit, and definitely carries an infectious zeal for the love of cooking Peruvian food. His most famous chain, Michelin-recognised La Mar, opened a branch in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal, and is the closest you’ll get to authentic Peruvian flavours as you can.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, Thur to Tue 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (04) 426 2900, atlantis.com

Costas Spiliadis

Critically-acclaimed Greek culinary export Costas Spiliadis started his gastronomic journey right at home, where he developed a passion for cooking from his mother. His finest chain of restaurants, Estiatorio Milos, is recognised as one of the best seafood restaurants in the world and is now serving up the freshest catch at Atlantis The Royal. Greek-Mediterranean aromas are shared with Athens, Miami, London, Las Vegas and New York, and a touch of Michelin. We like that.

Estiatorio Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (04) 426 2555, atlantis.com

Vikas Khanna

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna wears many hats – restauranteur, entrepreneur, author, filmmaker and humanitarian, are just a few. He’s cooked for many famous faces, including former POTUS Barack Obama, and worked with names like Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay. His restaurant, Kinara by Vikas Khanna, is a delightful representation of Indian cuisine, fusing the modern with the traditional in the signature way of the chef.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View Hotel, Jebel Ali, Dubai, daily, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (o4) 814 5422, kinaradubai.com

Mauro Colagreco

Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco has been whipping up seasonally-driven works of art at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur in Menton, France. Under his direction, the restaurant has seen new heights, having been awarded accoladed and sit-up-and-take-notice spots on global culinary lists. His two restaurants in Dubai, The Beach Bar & Grill and Celebrities, celebrate South American and French cuisine respectively.

The Beach Bar and Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Tel: (04) 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com, Celebrities, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Tel: (04) 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

Mich Turner

The legendary Mich Turner – award-winning pastry chef, food scientist, entrepreneur and queen of all things cake – has created bespoke cakes for many a famous names, including Sir Paul McCartney, Gordon Ramsey and David Beckham. She was awarded an MBE for her services to the culinary world, and her boutique store, Little Venice Cake Company, has found a new home in Atlantis The Royal. You won’t find a cake you won’t like.

Little Venice Cake Company, Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 6pm, Tel: (04) 426 2150, littlevenicecakecompany@atlantisdubai.com

José Andrés

Spanish-American chef José Andrés owns restaurants all over America and has won multiple awards for his culinary prowess. He’s also been named on TIME Magazine’s list of ‘100 Most Influential People’ in 2012 and 2018. His roster of 31 restaurants now includes Jaleo by José Andrés, a branch of the restaurant he was first given to helm. It’s a taste of Spanish home-cooked delicacies, from tapas to paellas.

Jaleo by José Andrés, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, Tue to Sun 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (04) 426 2800, atlantis.com

Kunal Kapur

Another Indian export, Kunal Kapur has cooked for names like Angela Merkel. He was also the host and judge of Masterchef Indian. As a restauranteur, his outlet Pincode by Kunal Kapoor serves delicacies from all over the subcontinent, celebrating the diversity of Indian cuisine.

Pincode Indian Inspired Kitchen, Dubai Hills Mall, daily, 10am to 12am, Tel: (04) 566 1424, @pincode.dubai

Ariana Bundy

Iranian-American chef Ariana Bundy garnered recognition for her television show on Nat Geo People, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen. Her love for cooking comes from her father, who ran hallmark restaurants like Chez Michel. Having cooked for Hollywood bigwigs like Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt and Madonna, she’s certainly earned her stripes.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Atlantis The Royal, Wed to Mon 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (04) 426 2500, atlantis.com

Words: Alice Holtham and Manaal Fatimah

Images: Supplied and Getty Images