9 brilliant new beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Complete with celebrity chefs at the helm, dazzling infinity pools and a slice of St Tropez glamour…

During the glorious winter weather, we can get back to one of our favourite Dubai past times: whiling away the day at a beautiful beach club. But if you’re looking for new options, you’re in the right place, as a collection of new beach clubs are gearing up to welcome guests in the coming months.

So SPF at the ready, here’s 9 sun-soaked beach clubs opening soon in Dubai.

Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this October Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city. A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi.

Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening October.

Casa Amor

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai this October. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, opening October 2024. @casaamordubai

Gigi Rigolatto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Rigolatto Dubai (@gigi_beach_dubai)

The legendary Gigi Rigolatto will be opening its doors at J1 Beach, as one of 13 restaurants and beach clubs. Merex has teamed up with Paris Society and Rikas Group to bring the hotspot from the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai. At the beach club’s 5,000 square meters space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s set to be a chic, French Riviera inspired beach club for relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. If you’re bringing the little ones with you, there will be a secluded play area just for them to play in with the delightful Gigi Circus to keep them entertained.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening October. @gigi_beach_dubai

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open this September, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeira, opening September. @labaia.dubai

La Cantine Beach

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Cove Beach, between the Banyan Tree and Delano hotels will be La Cantine Beach. Slated to open next month, it will bring a restaurant, bar, beach and pool to the shores of Bluewaters island, marking an exciting evolution for the storied Mediterranean restaurant that’s been known and loved at Jumeirah Emirates Towers for the last decade.

La Cantine Beach, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, opening October. @lacantinebeachdubai

Ninive Beach

Alongside Gigi, RIKAS will also bring a shorefront iteration of their opulent Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, to J1 Beach. Already located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, the third Ninive in Dubai will be the first festive Middle Eastern beach club in Dubai. It will feature a restaurant, bar and pool, as well as beach loungers.

Ninive Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening October. @ninivebeach

O Beach

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, is finally coming to Dubai – and the official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27. A general entry ticket will cost you Dhs150 for the ladies and Dhs250 for the gents. The VIP stage tables require a deposit of Dhs750 along with a spend of Dhs3,000 for four guests. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, opening October 24. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In October, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia. Set over 9,000 square metres, the spot will feature a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeira 1, opening October. @sirenebygaia

Zuma Beachhouse It’s been the hottest dining destination in DIFC for 15 years, and now Zuma is adding a second Dubai venue, this time a gorgeous beach club. Get ready to enjoy sun-soaked days at Zuma Beachhouse, a seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, which will open at La Mer in 2025. Inside, guests can look forward to a string of elevated experiences with a Zuma touch. A stretching swimming pool and 140-metre private beach will be the perfect place to soak up the sun on plush day beds, while the lounge and bar will serve as a stunning spot for catching up with friends in a show-stopping setting. Zuma Beachhouse, next to Gran Melia Dubai, La Mer, opening 2025. zumarestaurant.com

Lead Image: Romain Ricard, all other images supplied