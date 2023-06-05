Be bored no more with this guide to all things exciting this week…

The sun is shining on a brand new week, which means we’re back with another roundup of all the places to be and experiences to dive into in the capital. Think afternoon tea with a twist, live classical music and the opening of the much-awaited Snow Abu Dhabi…

Here are 7 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Monday, June 5

Music for the soul

Calling all classical music enthusiasts. The legendary pairing of cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott is back to bring to you an unforgettable recital of the cello and the piano, combined in perfect harmony by the friends, veteran musicians and long-time collaborators at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. Whether classical music is your jam or not, you’re bound to get an earful of culture at this exclusive performance in celebration of the Abu Dhabi Classical series. Tickets start at Dhs100 for the bronze category and go up to Dhs550 for premium diamond seats. We give it the ”not your average Monday evening” seal of approval.

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Scott, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Mon June 5, 8pm, Tel: (02) 444 0444, abudhabiculture.ae

Schnitzel and Stella

Belgian Cafe is saying Schnitzel Season with their new schnitzel promotion every Monday from 12pm to 11pm. What could be better than a pint and a savoury, delicious treat to chase away the Monday blues? Choose from veal, chicken or pork and tuck into a fresh garden salad for the perfect culinary pairing. Hits the spot, if you ask us. The promotion is priced at Dhs149 and includes a pint.

Belgian Cafe, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, every Mon, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (800) 423 463, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Tuesday, June 6

Plen-tea at the Artmarket

Head to Yas Bay Waterfont’s Artmarket this week for an atypical afternoon tea session. Unique? Absolutely. Delicious? By all means. The one-of-a-kind community space is offering sweet treats, savoury samples, a spread of speciality, organic teas and bubbles – the whole shebang. You can dine alongside the cafe space, check out the barbershop and immerse yourself in loads of art, music and culture. Indulge in chia pudding and hibiscus tea with a side of homegrown favourites and international talent from 2pm to 6pm daily. We like the sound of that.

Artmarket, Yas Bay Waterfront, daily, 2pm to 6pm, artmarketco.ae

Relax to the max

The Full Moon Sound Bath at Zen The Spa, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas is your portal of ultimate relaxation. Toss your worries out the window as you slip into serenity with soothing vibrations of sound and unlock your divine feminine connection with the moon. The ladies-only session starts at 6.30pm. If stress is taking over your life, then this is your opportunity to unwind. Tickets are priced at Dhs270.

Full Moon Sound Bath, Zen the Spa, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Tue June 6, 6.30pm to 8pm, innerseeduae.com

Wednesday, June 7

Meat madness

If you’re looking to be spoilt for choice, Chamas Churrascaria and Bar is taking you on a gastronomic tour around the world with meats from Argentina, Australia, the USA, Canada and Europe, served by the experts themselves. The all-you-can-eat is offering a whopping 18 different cuts of meat, which you can gorge on while enjoying the live entertainment. Prices start at Dhs385 with unlimited soft beverages and a kids package (seven to 12 years) at Dhs175 with water, juice and soft drinks included.

Chamas Churrascaria and Bar, Mon to Sat 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (02) 666 6888, @chamasad

Thursday, June 8

Snow business at Snow Abu Dhabi

Snow Abu Dhabi is the region’s largest Snow Park and it is poised to unleash an avalanche of sub-zero shinanigans on the capital when it opens on June 8. It is home to sub-zero encounters with themed characters and exciting experiences including 12 exhilarating rides and 17 engaging attractions. There are two main categories of ticket available at Snow Abu Dhabi, the Snow Park Pass Dhs215 for adults (there are also categories for kids juniors and children but these are currently set at the same price as adults); and the Snow Premium Pass Dhs295. You can read all the cool details here.

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Tel: (800) 707070. skidxb.com/snow-abu-dhabi

No boys allowed

CLYMB Abu Dhabi is bringing back the much-loved ladies’ night, which means all the lovely ladies out there are invited to yet another incredible, females-only experience at the indoor adventure spot. If you and your gal pals like to break a sweat, the one-hour climbing experience is sure to do just that for you. The indoor skydiving chamber adds that adrenaline-shaped cherry on top, all within the comfort of complete privacy, including an all-female staff. Running from 5pm to 9pm, you can get that body moving and seek some thrills. Remember – no boys allowed.

Ladies Night, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Thu Jun 8, 5pm to 9pm, Tel: (600) 511 115, clymbabudhabi.com

Images: Supplied and Unsplash