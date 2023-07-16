22 shows, sports events, concerts and festivals coming to Abu Dhabi soon

It’s showtime…

Welcome to all the biggest and best music festivals, global sporting events, shows from stand-up comedy legends, musical concerts, musical theatre, and much much more coming to Abu Dhabi in 2023 (and a little bit of 2024)…

August

International Basketball Week The UAE’s basketball fans were gifted with a court-length nothing-but-net scorcher in October of 2022. Two top tier NBA teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (who also happen to be 2021 league champions) and the Atlanta Hawks, met in Abu Dhabi for a pair of pre-season warm up matches. And, this summer, Abu Dhabi will host three games in August, with the the national squads of USA, Germany and Greece competing for regional glory between August 18 and 20. As part of International Basketball Week, a further slate of games will see Egypt, Lebanon and Mexico playing games on August 17. International Basketball Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Aug 17 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae September Bill Burr Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr has just announced that he’s heading to Abu Dhabi later this year.Gracing the stage at the Etihad Arena on Friday September 1, the popular comedian promises a night of non-stop belly laughs when he lands in the UAE capital. Tickets are now on sale via the Live Nation website. Well known on the entertainment circuit, Bill Burr is a comedian, actor and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-depreciating humour. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted and low-key. Bill Burr live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday September 1, from Dhs250. livenation.me October Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth is only One Call (and a few months) Away from landing in Abu Dhabi. The American singer-songwriter is set to perform in the capital for the first time on Sunday October 1, bringing his “Charlie” Live Experience to the Etihad Arena. After a clip of Puth covering Adele’s Someone Like You went viral in 2011, the American popstar has become well known for his catchy musical mastery. His setlist will no doubt include some of his biggest chart-topping hits, including We Don’t Talk Anymore, One Call Away and Attention. The concert promises to be an emotional one, as the singer-songwriter journeys through the top tracks from his collection of albums and collaborations. Tickets are now on sale from Dhs245.

Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Sunday October 1, from Dhs245. livenation.me

NBA preseason warm-up matches As mentioned above, last year for the first time Abu Dhabi hosted a pair of pre season NBA friendly matches, and fresh off the rebound it’s happening again in 2023. The two teams taking part this October will be the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. These games will once again take place at Etihad Arena, on Yas Island on October 5 and 7, 2023. The tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs245. NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Oct 5 and 7, from Dhs245. etihadarena.ae Disney on Ice We all have our go-to Disney belters that we sing shamelessly in the shower or in the car. Now, we have the opportunity to actually give it our all as the talented Disney on Ice crew glide past singing A whole new world… That’s right, while Disney on Ice is geared towards the little ones of Abu Dhabi – we all know that it’s the grown-ups celebrating 100 years of only the best that Disney has brought us. The annual extravaganza is back again this year. Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Wonder will be bringing Abu Dhabi all the magic and wonder we hold dear. The best part is, tickets start from as little as Dhs84 and will be here from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 15. Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Oct 11 to 15, from Dhs84. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net Robbie Williams Popular British popstar Robbie Williams is making a welcome return to Abu Dhabi later this year. On Wednesday October 18, the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker will headline at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena as part of his 25 Years of Hits world tour. Known as one of the best live acts of his generation, Robbie Williams has been captivating audiences for the last two and a half decades. A born entertainer, we can’t wait to see this pop icon bring his energetic showmanship and songbook of countless sing-along hits to the capital this October. Robbie Williams presents 25 Years of Hits, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, from Dhs395. livenation.me UFC 294 MMA’s biggest spectacle, the UFC Fight Island series is returning to Abu Dhabi again this year. Taking place on October 21, this fight night will represent the 18th UFC event in Abu Dhabi, the first being UFC 112: INVINCIBLE all the way back in April 2010, back in the pre-PCR era. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but fistycuff fans are encouraged to register their interest on the visitabudhabi website, for early access. Although no bouts have been confirmed, it’s expected that among the card, we’ll see Tim Elliott and Muhammad Mokaev battle it out, according to reports. UFC 294, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, 2pm, Saturday October 21. etihadarena.ae Jo Koy After his knockout success in Dubai last year, it only makes sense that comedian Jo Koy graces Abu Dhabi with his presence as part of his 2023 World Tour. The funny man will be heading to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October for an evening that promises to be packed with belly-aching fun. He will be performing at the arena on Saturday, October 28. Ticket prices start from Dhs180 and are already on sale and are available for purchase here. Remember, Jo Koy is quite popular, so you better get them before they’re all gone. Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat Oct 28, from Dhs180. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net November Abu Dhabi Art The annual art fair in Abu Dhabi is more than a traditional trade fair, it presents many events and initiatives to engage the general public. This year, during its 15th iteration, Abu Dhabi Art is displaying work from over leading and emerging galleries as well as featuring a curatorially driven programme, including art installations, talks and performances taking place in different locations, making this its most comprehensive and diverse to date. It’s scheduled in for November 20 to November 26. Abu Dhabi Art, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 2pm to 9pm, November 20 to 26.abudhabiart.com Formula 1 Etihad Abu Dhabi Grand Prix It’s one of the highlights of Abu Dhabi’s global sporting event line up, the thrilling final race in the F1 calendar — and the thunderous roar of elite engineering will be hitting the tracks of Yas Marina Circuit this year between Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26. As always, ticket holders will be granted access to whichever artist or artists are performing at the Yasalam after race concerts on that day, in addition to all the fun and gastronomic extravagance of the race village, the roving entertainment, and aerobatic displays. But, as a welcome little twist this year, you’ll also get entrance to one of the Yas Island theme parks too — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, or Yas Waterworld. Grandstand tickets have already sold out, but hospitality packages are still available. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Yas Marina Circuit, Nov 23 to 26, 2023. yasmarinacircuit.com Foo Fighters Yasalam concert Get ready to rock: American rockstars the Foo Fighters are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the very first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after race concerts 2023. The Best of You hitmakers will close out the shows on Sunday November 26. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Yas Marina Circuit, Nov 23 to 26, 2023. yasmarinacircuit.com Tiesto and Ava Max Yasalam concert Alongside Foo Fighters, the two acts performing on the first night, Thursday November 23 have also just been announced. Dutch DJ Tiesto will spin his dancefloor-filling hits such as 10:35 and Don’t Be Shy, alongside US popstar, Ava Max. The singer-songwriter is known for her pop anthems including Kings & Queens, My Head & My Heart and Sweet But Psycho. Artists for the remaining two nights, Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25, are still yet to be announced. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Yas Marina Circuit, Nov 23 to 26, 2023. yasmarinacircuit.com

T10 Abu Dhabi

A tournament featuring cricket’s fastest and most exhilarating format, the T10s returns to Abu Dhabi for a fifth time later this year. The Abu Dhabi T10 is known for its quick fire wicket-shattering, big swinging, six-smashing, lightning-bowled, electric paced matches, typically concluded within a couple of hours. The UAE was literally the epicentre of the cricketing world two years ago, hosting the T20 World Cup, the IPL and the 2021 edition of T10 Abu Dhabi which took place in late January/early February. The tournament pulled in some A-List cricketing legends too, with impressive performances from the likes Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, and Faf du Plessis. Dates for this years tournament have now been confirmed as taking place between Tuesday November 28 and Saturday December 9, 2023.

T10 Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Tues Nov 28 to Sat Dec 9. abudhabicricket.ae

December

National Day

Air shows, theatrical performances, fireworks, promotions, sales, festivals, carnival vibes and nationwide jubilations — these are just some of the reasons the country LOVES celebrating the UAE’s official birthday. This year we’re 52 on Saturday December 2, fighting fit and full of vigour — and as always the nation’s capital, Abu Dhabi will serve as the central hub of festivities. But we’ll have to hang on a little longer to hear exactly what will be this year’s fiesta-USPs.

The Illusionists

The Illusionists graced us with their magical appearance back in 2015 and they are returning to Abu Dhabi this year in December with a whole new brunch of tricks up their sleeves. The world-renowned magic group will be performing at Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for three days from Friday, December 8 to 10. Ticket prices start from Dhs95 and are available here.

The Illusionists, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Dec 8 to 10, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Spartan World Championship

Abu Dhabi is home to some physically challenging landscapes, which makes it ideal for hosting the sorts of gruelling trials demanded by the Spartan World Championship. Last year the obstacle-littered courses took the Spartan tribe through the stunning Martian-esque dunescape of Al Wathba. This year it’s set to return to that same region, booked in for December 9 to 10. There’s 5k, 10k and 21k routes, with 10 to 30 obstacles to tackle as you go. There’s also a smaller route for children and a team relay.

Spartan World Championship, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Al Wathba South, Dec 9 and 10, from Dhs275. race.spartan.com

ADNOC Marathon

Taking place this year on Saturday December 16, this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will invite the world’s elite distance runners to compete on one of the quickest 42.2 kilometres on the circuit. Not quite up for the full slog? You can also take part in the relay, 10k, 5k and 2.5k races too. Registration is open now and full Marathon participation, tickets start from Dh315.

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, tickets from Dhs315. adnocabudhabimarathon.com/

Mubadala World Tennis Championship (Dates TBC)

It’s official, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) one of tennis’ most eagerly anticipated invite-only racket rocket battles, will return to the capital in December this year. The 2022 session saw packed stadiums, audacious upsets and dazzling tournament debuts. Every smash, ace, rally and lightning cross-court volley was watched by an international-drawn audience. Off the court, the entertainment options at the Tennis Village reached new heights. On the courts, Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas took home the women’s and men’s titles respectively. The tournament normally kicks off mid December (with 2023 dates TBA), and takes place at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

Mubadala World Tennis Championship, International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, dates tbc. @mubadalawtc

Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN)

Confirmed during an Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) calendar announcement at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), we now know the dates for The Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) 2023 edition. At the moment we don’t know a huge amount about the specific best of this year’s Fest, but we can extrapolate based on what’s gone before. This time around it’s set to take place between December 24 to January 1, 2024. It’s usually staged around the Corniche, with accessibly priced ticketing (last year entry was just Dhs30), normally available via ticketmaster. It’s an event that, in part, is a celebration of the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. And the festivities are expansive, with the grounds occupying a huge swathe of seafront leisure space.

Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, December 24 to January 1, 2024, from Dhs30. motn.ae

Liwa Festival

Tucked away in a corner of Abu Dhabi’s desert, LIWA Village has emerged from shifting sands to stage a festival showcasing an alluring range of unique entertainment experiences and cleverly curated attractions. And the dates for Liwa Festival for 2023 have now been released, we’re looking at December 16 to December 31 run, and we’re expecting huge things. The 2022 session was a wild success with visitors enjoying access to concerts, family activities, shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, engaging demonstrations of Emirati heritage and crafts, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping from top-tier local fashion brands and more. One of the highlights was Fuel Fest Arabia (will it return?) where attendees were able to meet the stars of Hollywood blockbusting franchise, Fast and Furious (including some on four wheels) — Ludacris, Cody Walker, and Tyrese Gibson with a closing concert from Ludacris himself.

Liwa Festival 2023, Liwa Village, Liwa Desert, December 16 to 31. @liwavillage

January 2024

Hamilton

Even if you’re not ‘a musical type of person’, you’ve probably heard of Hamilton. It’s a grand, board-treading spectacular that’s cut from a very different sort of theatrical cloth. Using a song sheet that builds narratives through the musical genres of hip-hop, pop, jazz, R&B, soul and *jazz hands* Broadway — Hamilton is a Lin-Manuel Miranda conceived extravaganza, based on a Ron Chernow biography and in Miranda’s own words tells “the story of America then told by America now”. Hamilton is headed for Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a tenure of office that will stretch from January 17 to February 4, 2024.

Hamilton, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, January 17 to February 4, 2024, from Dhs180. etihadarena.ae

March 2024

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, is landing in Yas Island for six shows over March 2 and 3, 2024. Tickets start at Dhs95 and are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website. For this, live action, family friendly stage show, the gang are on the Incan trail of a series of mysterious events in South America — a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoiks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang.

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Etihad Arena, Yas Islad, March 2 to 3, 2024, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Images: Provided