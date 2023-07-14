The pick of the city’s sundowner spots, complete with AC…

Dubai is getting warmer by the day right now, so we’re firmly sticking to indoor bars that will give us the ultimate sundowners, without the heat. Across Dubai, there are plenty of indoor bars that will have the AC and views on 10.

Here are 13 of the best indoor bars in Dubai with stunning views

7 Tales

Hidden inside City Social, Seven Tales has gorgeous views of the ocean and Ain Dubai. Paired with Japanese inspired drinks and interiors it makes for the perfect venue for post-work drinks at sundown.

7 Tales, inside City Social, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open Mon to Sat from 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222 @7talesdubai

At.mosphere

The world’s tallest restaurant and lounge, you’ll find yourself 122 floors high when you enjoy a drink at At.mosphere. But you’ll pay a premium for the privilege – signature cocktails start from Dhs100.

Level 122, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Buddha Bar

The upscale Buddha-bar features a four-metre-tall gilded statue of Buddha and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that look out to Dubai Marina. The upstairs bar is decked out with gold columns with dragons on each side, wine displays and high bar stools adorned in tassels. Chilled house beats dictate the tempo through the week, with a livelier vibe taking over on the weekends.

Buddha-Bar, Tower One, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thur 7pm to 1am, Fri 7pm to 2am, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm then 8pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Cé La Vi

If you don’t know Cé La Vi by now, you must be living under a rock. The Singapore export has taken the city by storm thanks to its unbeatable views, exciting menu and buzzing atmosphere. Did we mention the views?

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Clap

DIFC’s sleek Japanese restaurant Clap has one of the most tempting bar food menus we’ve seen, with a collection of tartares, gyoza, nigiri and sushi rolls. Pair them with Japanese-accented cocktails or a crisp white from the extensive by-the-glass list with a seat at the bar, then stay on into the night and slip into Ongaku, the exclusive late-night music room.

Clap, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Gilt

One of the Burj Al Arab’s most luxurious spots, Gilt offers views of the Arabian Gulf thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. The aptly named bar is (unsurprisingly) drenched in gold interiors, and you’ll have to have a reservation for the exclusive spot before being granted entrance.

Gilt, Level 27, Burj Al Arab, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 6pm to 2am. Tel: 800 323232. jumeirah.com

Iris

Located in Meydan, Iris is always guaranteed to be a vibe. While they typically are an indoor-outdoor venue, the summer months mean Iris is indoors. Which is great for us, because we get to enjoy the stunning bar as well as the beautiful views of Burj Khalifa.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, open daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 334 3355 @irisdubai

Nazcaa

While it’s technically a restaurant, this Peruvian restaurant has a stunning bar that is perfect for post-work drinks. Nazcaa quite possibly has some of the best-uninterrupted views of Downtown Dubai. Sip pretty and bask in the glory that is the Burj Khalifa.

Nazcaa, The Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 542 4200 @nazcaadubai

S Bar

71 floors above the ground, perched in the SLS Hotel, S Bar is sleek and chic. Located in Business Bay you are pretty much surrounded by the twinkling of lights every night that the sun goes down.

S Bar, SLS Hotel, Business Bay, open daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757 @sbardubai

Salotto Lounge

Located inside the stunning Chic Nonna, Salotto Lounge overlooks the beautiful view of DIFC. The elegant speakeasy-style bar comes alive at night with a buzz of people – probably all discussing how gorgeous the view is from every seat in the house.

Salotto Lounge by Chic Nonna, inside Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC. open daily from 6pm to 3am. @salottobychicnonna

Samba Room

The restaurant everyone’s talking about, you’ll find SushiSamba on the 51st floor of The Palm Tower. But as well as the colourful and critically acclaimed restaurant, SushiSamba is home to the Samba Room, which offers stretching views of the Palm Jumeirah and the same incredible a la carte menu as the restaurant, but with more of a lounge feel.

Samba Room, SushiSamba, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm onwards, Casa de Samba Tues from 9pm. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com

SoBe

While Sobe is famed for its outdoor terrace, you don’t have to brave the scorching temperatures to enjoy a great view. From inside, you can see the hotel’s stunning pool deck, Palm Jumeriah and even Dubai Marina.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat, 5pm to 2am, Sun 2pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 245 5577. wdubaithepalm.com

Vault

The Vault delivers some stunning views of the city from its enviable location on levels 71 and 72 of the JW Marriott Marquis. Go on a Tuesday, and ladies can enjoy a buy one get on free deal.

Level 71 and 72, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am, Friday 5pm to 3am, Saturday 4pm to 3am. (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Images: Supplied