Your guess is as good as ours…

In signature Abu Dhabi fashion, Yas Island is about to shake things up with a brand new, and welcome addition to its C-suite. Except, we’re not quite sure who that might be. Are you?

Capital dwellers will recall that Abu Dhabi’s own adrenaline-drenched island of thrills has appointed some of the biggest names from the entertainment world in past years, including Kevin Hart arriving in a Ferrari in 2022 and Jason “Aquaman” Momoa taking the reins last year.

Well, the stage is set. A lot of us are thinking it could (and should) be the Mission Impossible franchise’s leading man, Tom Cruise, after all the thrills he brought to town last year.

Towards the end of 2023, the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix welcomed a galaxy of stars in the capital, at the race on Yas Island. It should come as no surprise if one of them decides to parachute back into Abu Dhabi.

My colleagues think it could be Liam Hemsworth. My barista thinks it could be Daniel Craig. My nephew thinks it’s Batman (after all, he’s parked his Batmobile on Yas Island).

I personally think (and want) it to be an athlete. Any athlete.

The excitement is palpable, and we’ll keep speculating until we bring you the big reveal. Yas, it could be anyone, and we’ll be squinting hard at any silhouettes descending on the capital. In the meantime, check out our newest list of celebrities spotted in the UAE this week – it might give you a couple of ideas.

Stay tuned, Abu Dhabi…