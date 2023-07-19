…with a side of rice and beans

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open in Dubai early next year.

Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads.

Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans. You can top it up with as many or as few fillings as you like for no extra charge, from black beans to fajita veggies, rice to salsa (we recommend extra guacamole and the chipotle-honey vinaigrette).

The location of the restaurant is yet to be revealed, but stay tuned to What’s On for more updates.

In partnership with Alshaya Group, Chipotle is franchising its expansion in the Middle East region, with plans to open in Kuwait next year too.

Chipotle Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said, “We are excited to offer guests in the Middle East our responsibly sourced, classically-cooked real food, and look forward to furthering our purpose to cultivate a better world in this new territory.”

Chipotle, opening in Dubai in early 2024. alshaya.com

Images: Getty