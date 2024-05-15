We’ve all done date nights…

But have we done date ‘days’? Dates in the daytime, beyond the dinner, the drinks and the movies. The age old dating drill of a meal plus some kind of entertainment has evolved to take different forms. The people are looking for more stimulating, exciting, more creative activities to do together and honestly, we love that change. Gone are the days of boring dates – this is the era of unique dates (indoors, of course, because Dubai will soon turn into a hotbox). Take your pick from this list.

Go cheffing at Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals, and the next one will be on Saturday, May 11, from 10.30am to 11.45am, priced at Dhs210 per head.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat, 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

Battle it out at Chaos Karts

Chos Karts, now open in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, is an on-track racing concept that looks and feels very much like Mario Kart IRL. It features industry-leading projection technology to fuse the worlds of go-karting and augmented reality to create a real-life videogame that goes beyond 4D and 4K. It allows you to race across virtual-themed trackscapes, collecting gems and hilariously inconveniencing your friends with precision-timed virtual power-up projectiles – then driving past them to secure victory and a temporarily ruined friendship. All the best parts of Mario Kart.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs179. chaoskarts.ae

Get artsy at Wild Paint House

Located in Al Quoz, Wild Paint House has transformed an industrial warehouse into a home for creativity, where you can graffiti the walls, unleash your creativity on a spinning blank canvas or make a UV masterpiece. There are six activities to get involved in: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Prices start from Dhs160, with the experiences available to book individually, or group together for an afternoon of artistic exploration. All are designed as fun-filled, expressive ways to play with paint.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com

Get spooked at Hysteria

We would like to preface this by saying that after visiting this attraction you may end up peeking behind the shower curtain every time you enter the washroom in deep paranoia – don’t come at us. Hysteria, located in Dubai Mall, is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up to the scares, it’s good fun. Priced at Dhs105 and visitors under 16 are recommended not to enter. We shall pray for your vocal cords.

Hysteria Haunted Attraction, The Dubai Mall, Tel: (0) 52 223 0966, hysteria.ae

Go karaoke-ing ( if you dare) at Kung Korean Restaurant

Sometimes you just want to belt out Bon Jovi hits at the top of your lungs with your mates, and at this Tecom spot you can do just that by renting out a karaoke room. It’s a great choice for night owls.

Kung Korean Restaurant, Byblos Hotel, Tecom, Dubai, 10.30am to 1am, Tel: (04) 432 7966, bybloshoteldubai.com

Go bowling at Brass Monkey

This adult playground is the perfect place for the complete night out – drinks, delicious bites and fun games to go head to head with your date. You can have a lane to yourself and battle it out to see who comes out on top. There is also a great menu of food to choose from to complete you date experience.

Brass Monkey, across various locations, @brassmonkeysocial

Get hands on with ceramics at Limba

Limba is your one stop shop for getting hands on with your gang and coming away with a cute keepsake. The studio provides you with a plain ceramic, and you have a few designs to choose from. Get artsy and paint away while you sip on the their drinks, chat and get to know each other.

Limba Ceramics Cafe, Mirdif Avenue Mall, Sun to Thurs, 10am to 8pm, Fri to Sat, 9am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 50 120 9005, @limbaceramics

Go rollerskating at RollDXB

This has to be straight out of a romcom – RollDXB is a sweet vintage dream, with the discotheque music, the massive flashing disco ball and the colourful graffiti everywhere. You can bring your date here, occupy the rink for a rollerskating session and skate away together into the sunset. Doesn’t matter if you’re just starting out or you’re already professional – we can help each other out.

RollDXB, Marina Cubes, Port Rashid, Fri to Tues, 11am to 11pm, @rolldxb

Brave the rocks at Rock Republic Dubai

Rock Republic Dubai is the biggest bouldering only gym in the UAE and is a great date idea if you and your partner are into fitness and fun. It’s indoors, so no one will suffer, and it’s a great way to learn a skill, try something new, push some boundaries. You can help each other out if you’re struggling and it’s a true bonding experience.

Rock Republic Dubai, DIP, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 3.30pm to 10pm, Sat and Sun, 9am to 6.30pm, Tel: ( 0) 4 546 2978, @rockrepublicdubai

Get down to fermentation business at Tabchilli

A memento from your date – Tabchilli offers an array of gorgeous fermented products as well as weekly workshops. In the two-hour workshop, guests will be guided through the fermentation process before getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to this workshop, priced at Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Play some boardgames at Unwind

If you’re looking to challenge your partner to a board game or two this is the perfect place. The food is tasty and they have a limitless list of games for you to choose from. For as little as Dhs18 per person for an hour you could get a few games of Cluedo – Or Monopoly if you’re feeling brave.

Unwind Speciality Boardgame Cafe, various locations in Dubai, Dhs18 per person for one hour. unwinddubai.com

Take a swing at TopGolf

This indoor golfing experience is a Dubai crowd pleaser, and is sure to make for a memorable date. You can snack on delicious bites, sip on drinks and take each other for a game of golf.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Hills 2, open Mon to Thu 12pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 1oam to 2am. Tel: (0)4 371 9999 @topgolfdubai

Learn a bit of history at the Etihad Museum

Visit here to learn more about how this wonderful country came to be. The Etihad Museum documents the founding story of the UAE and is most appropriately located next to the Union House, where the the signing of the treaty establishing the UAE took place in 1971. Keeping up with the theme of history, the structure is designed in the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns built into the museum to resemble the pens used to sign the original declaration. Tickets for adults cost Dhs25 and for students it’s Dhs10. It’s a lovely dose of history and heritage combined.

Etihad Museum, Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm, Tel: (800) 33222, @etihadmuseum

Take a cooking class at Mamalu Kitchen

Mamalu kitchen offers a wide range of classes for all ages and skill levels. This month’s classes include a mini chef ‘soul food Friday’ Texas honey glazed bread rolls with southern pulled chicken sliders with creamy garlic and parmesan mac and cheese. There is also a class for adults called ‘summer daze’ which has a menu of rosemary and lemon spatchcock baby chicken with a lemon and zucchini orzo with homemade dried cherry tomatoes.

Mamlu Kitchen, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, times vary based on classes, Tel (0)52 747 9512, mamalukitchen.com, @mamalukitchen

Have a spa date at Contrast Wellness

The newly opened Contrast, for the very first time, is offering the ice plunge experience, accompanied by a number of other alternative therapies for overall wellness. They have therapy packages for two or more people, so this will be perfect. A first-of-its-kind sauna and ice studio, this is the brainchild of Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, the creative husband-and-wife duo is set to impress us once again, this time with the second stunning wellness concept, from the Palm to City Walk and beyond.

Contrast, C2, City Walk, open 7am to 10pm daily. @contrastwellness

