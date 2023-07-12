Throw your hands in the air if you’re ready for one last party…

Heads up nightclub goers, one of our favourite venues has just announced that there will be a massive closing party for the summer. The nightclub is a hotspot in d3 that is known for its impeccable vibes, three nights a week, Sky 2.0 will throw a massive closing party which will take place on Friday, July 14.

Sky 2.0 took to Instagram to invite us for one last night under the stars.

After a stunning season with stellar performances across the board, it is time to bid adieu. From Halloween parties to winter wonderlands the nightclub has really pulled out all the stops for us this winter season. This season we saw the likes of Tiesto for New Year’s Eve and French Montana. We can guarantee that the next season will promise similar knock-out performances.

If you don’t know, now you know

The nightclub is renowned for having three themed nights that go hard every week. Sky 2.0 is only open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays which means you’d essentially have a full weekend of partying with recovery on Sunday – if you’re brave enough.

Thursday nights welcome Black is Gold, the venues strictly urban party, while Fridays are reserved for Boom Box which means the iconic hits, throwbacks and everything in between. Signature Saturdays bring to us the hip-hop and house mix. The Sky 2.0 closing party falls on a Friday so expect all the iconic hits.

The club has not yet announced its reopening date but rest assured they will be open again after the sweltering summer has come to a close. In 2022 the nightclub reopened Thursday, September 29 2022. Hopefully we can expect them back sooner this year.

Stay tuned and we will keep you updated on reopening dates.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, closing Friday July 14. Tel: (0)4 587 6333 @sky2.0dubai

Images: Supplied