The capital’s favourite trattoria is back again…

Exciting times are on the way for Antonia and its perenially-hungry fan base in Abu Dhabi, as its third exciting opening is nearly here, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

If the sign on the store space is anything to go by, Antonia’s third location will be “opening soon, in summer 2024”, and that will come as great news to all the fans of Italian cuisine in the capital.

Following its most recent opening in Q4 of last year in Al Zeina, and its original seaside location on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Antonia is expected to bring some of its famed delights to Al Maryah Island. Look out for special starters such as the scarpetta and bruschetta, as well as heavier dishes such as the classic Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese, and lip-smacking desserts such as the tiramisu.

Antonia prides itself on being built out of prized components such as fifty-year old proprietary dough, rustic Italian flour and of course, olive oil. It’s speciality is Pizza Al Taglio, a Roman variety of our favourite flatbread that literally means ‘pizza by the slice.’ The dish traditionally comes in squares and makes for some brilliant street eats.

The brand has become a hit on the capital’s dining circuit with its signature teal and red hues, studded with iconic Italian art and accented by beautiful black and white interiors. A stroll around their outlets will also introduce you to dainty, elegant hand-painted cutlery from Italy’s Amalfi coast, and art that pays tribute to Italian icons and the founder’s family.

What other new concepts have opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island?

One of the capital’s leading lifestyle and leisure destinations has seen plenty of exciting openings over the past few months. The region’s first microbrewery, Craft by Side Hustle, opened its doors to the public earlier this year, only months after the exciting Flamingo Collection began welcoming visitors.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates that are about to come.

@antonia.ae@thegalleriauae