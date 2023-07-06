The heat will never stop us…

Summer is in full swing in Dubai but that doesn’t mean we need to say a full goodbye to enjoying the outdoors. As per the usual summer swing of things, there are some pretty fantastic places around Dubai that have put up summer tents for us to enjoy. That means you can enjoy the great outdoors, with a wonderful air-conditioned breeze.

Barasti

It’s an institution in this city and without fail, every summer the pool at Barasti is almost ceremoniously closed over the summer. The renowned tent is one of the biggest and best summer tents in Dubai which takes over the entire Middle Deck of the long-standing beach club.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com @barastibeach

Carine

Overlooking the stunning views of the expansive Emirates Golf Club, Carine is a loved venue that is perfect for breakfast with a view. Now, you can enjoy the stunning French food and the views to match thanks to Carine covering its terrace for the summer.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.45pm and 7pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 3.15am and 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 417 9885 @carine.ae

Garden on 8

For a hearty catch-up with friends and a great place to watch sport, Garden on 8 is your friendly local. The outdoor garden terrace is covered over in the summer so you don’t have to miss out on any fun. Enjoy great daily deals while you’re there.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. @gardenon8

McGettigan’s JLT

Nothing stops the Irish from having a good time. Not even the sweltering heat of Dubai. The Irish craic continues all summer inside McGett’s summer tent. So whether you want to watch sports or just enjoy drinks with your friends, the JLT venue has got you literally covered.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Mon to Fri noon to 3am, Sat and Sun 10am to 3am. Tel: (0) 4 356 0470. @mcgettigansjlt

TJ’s

JLT sports bar TJ’s, in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, has added a handy air-conditioned tent over its cosy terrace. Decorated with foliage and fairy lights, the venue has also introduced a new menu with dishes like loaded potato skins, calamari fritters and buffalo chicken wings as well as TJ‘s Dirty Burger and lobster rolls.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, daily 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 857 3554. @tjs.dubai

Phileas Fogg’s

While the tent is up year-round it does make for the perfect summer place. Covered with a giant air-conditioned tent to keep the heat out, enjoy all of their events accompanied by a cool breeze of the air-con. From a weekly comedy night, to the big Jubilee celebrations this weekend, there’s no need to worry about melting while you enjoy the vibe.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggsdxb

Reform Social and Grill

Reform Social Bar & Grill is one of Dubai’s most long-standing and unwaveringly popular gastropubs. Overlooking The Lakes with a menu of classic British pub grub, it’s a great venue for every day of the week. During the summer, sit in the pet-friendly summer garden tent which hosts a weekly quiz night every Wednesday.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 454 263. @reformdubai

Ninive

Ninive has quite possibly one of the prettiest summer tents in town, inspired by the design features of Morocco, Iran, Iraq and Turkey. The cuisine follows the same level of diversity and heritage of the Arab world, where guests can enjoy an expensive menu of authentic dishes.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

