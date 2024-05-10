Sponsored: BohoX is your secret summer escape…

Right in the heart of the city’s entertainment epicentre, Downtown Dubai – sits an oasis of calm, rendered in chic Balinesian allure.

This summer BohoX invites epicureans and discerning leisure-pleasure seekers to its island-inspired shores for refined dining experiences; enchanting cocktail and mocktail degustation; and a welcome reprieve from the summer heat and the electric pace of modern urban living.

What’s On the menu?

A strong element within BohoX’s stunning set of summertime USPs lies in its exquisitely crafted dinner menu. Guests can feast on a masterfully curated rhythm section of flavours, meticulously crafted by the talented kitchen team. From the freshest seafood catches to precision-grilled specialties, each dish delivers on a promise to take you away from it all.

What’s On the drinks list?

Complementing the gastronomic delights – BohoX’s selection of refreshing drinks is designed to quench your summer thirst. Sip on tropical cocktails infused with fresh fruits or indulge in artisanal mocktails bursting with fractal flavours.

Here, amongst the lush greenery and ambient lighting, you’ll find the perfect destination for date nights, mate nights or just simply, laidback and luxurious great nights. BohoX promises to deliver an experience that is as unique as it is unforgettable. So if you and your Boho tribe are up for Boho vibs, come on down and let the magic of BohoX transport you to a world of unfiltered tropical bliss.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)52 103 2646, boho-x.com

Images: Provided/Instagram