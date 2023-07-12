We’ve got your weekend plans sorted…

Party from noon until night at one of DIFC’s top restaurants with live entertainment, incredible views, unlimited drinks, and delicious food.

Here are 11 of the best brunches to check out in DIFC:

Babylon

Dazzling dinner and a show Babylon has now joined the city’s brunch scene, with a Saturday soiree Marie Antoinette would be proud of. From 1pm to 4pm, this decadent brunch experience is set to serve up extraordinary entertainment and electric party vibes with a multi-course menu of fine international flavours. The culinary menu will serve up Babylon’s most popular dishes, including an array of raw, hot, and cold hors d’oeuvres, a selection of entrées, and a variety of desserts, including Babylon’s famous berry pavlova. It’s all paired with drinks that include creative cocktails, house wines and refreshing bellini’s from the bellini station.

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)4 352 7750, @babylondifc

BB Social Dining

Set in DIFC, BB Social Dining is housed in a former art gallery serving a modern take on eastern cuisine. The Big BB Brunch takes place every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Guests can tuck into delicious bites to start including cauliflower popcorn, tuna crispy rice, bao buns, and more, followed by a BBQ dish for mains, and a selection of desserts to share.

BB Social Dining, DIFC, Saturdays 12pm to 4pm. Dhs249 (soft), Dhs399 (house), Dhs499 (French bubbles). Tel: (0)4 407 4444. thisisbbmenus.com

Chic Nonna

The What’s On award-winning Favourite Newcomer Chic Nonna is now home to an ultra-sophisticated yet family-friendly Italian soiree every Saturday, paying homage to much-loved Italian flavours. Expect chic entertainment, an expansive wine selection to enjoy and fantastic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai

Clap

Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the buzzing brunch is packed with unique, colourful, and neon experiences, Instagrammable moments, cosplay artists, and live entertainment. Guests can expect a show-stopping display of sushi, prawn cocktail tower, fresh oyster bar, ceviche station, as well as plenty of delicious vegetarian options. Indulge in a selection of main courses including black cod, pistachio-crusted baby chicken, and beef sando. But save room for dessert as there’s matcha cheesecake, miso chocolate tart, and mochi for each table.

Ongaku brunch, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. Saturday, 12.30pm to 4.00pm. Dhs495 house, Dhs 650 premium champagne and sake. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Hutong

A Northern Chinese restaurant nestled in the heart DIFC, Hutong is a stunning restaurant that offers a wide range of deals throughout the week, from business lunches to evening brunches and more. Every Saturday, guests can dive into unlimited starters that consist of dim sums, siu mai, and a favourite – roasted pecking duck pancakes, followed by a choice of one a la carte main( the pan-seared sea bass with crispy leek comes highly recommended). And since no evening brunch is complete without a cocktail or two, try the cherry mule for a tart but tasty drink.

Hutong, Gate building 6, DIFC. Imperial brunch, Saturdays 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs288 (soft), Dhs388 (house), Dhs438 (prosecco), Dhs588 (premium). Tel: (0)4 220 0868 hutong-dubai.com

Indochine

Make a beeline for DIFC and an afternoon soiree filled with glitz, glamour, and good food. The Bistrotheque Saturday brunch menu at Indochine fuses sharing and a la carte concepts with French-Vietnamese-inspired dishes. Tuck into six sharing starters followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts, while dancing to the beats of DJ Patchoulee and Abri and his band.

Indochine, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs440 with house drinks, Dhs625 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 208 9333. indochinedxb.com

Josette

DIFC’s newest restaurant is the ultimate Parisian experience and now every Saturday, Josette presents a glamorous brunch with live entertainment, DJ performances, and a delicious sharing-style menu. Guests can expect dishes including escargots, aubergine mille-feuille, and tuna tartare, followed by grilled ribeye with Josette sauce, pan-fried seabass, and a selection of desserts including crème brulée, eclair, and flambé pavlova. Oh and don’t forget to test out the ‘press for Champagne’ button.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Every Saturday. Three-hour packages available from 12pm to 5pm. Dhs395 (soft), Dhs550 (house), Dhs750 (champagne). Tel:(0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Robertos

Beloved DIFC Italian Roberto’s has launched an all-new 70s-inspired brunch called Bruncha Cha Cha. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, guests can tuck into an unlimited selection of antipasti, salads, and street food, followed by a choice of main course and delectable desserts, while grooving to the beats of a live DJ. The brunch is priced at Dhs495 for house beverages and Dhs745 for sparkling. Buon appetito!

Roberto’s, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai. Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 (house), Dhs745 (premium). Tel:(0)4 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com

Sucre

Saturdays at Sucre is a brand new brunch taking over the stunning South American hotspot in DIFC every Saturday afternoon. Escape to Argentina for three-and-a-half hours, where the beautiful interiors, impressive menu and dazzling entertainment bring Buenos Aires to life. Foodies will love the set menu, which has been devised by renowned Argentinian Chef Fernando Trocca. Sharing starters include seabass carpaccio and spiced lamb tacos, followed by an a la carte choice of main with options like moreish short ribs with black garlic aioli or glazed Chilean seabass. For dessert, make your way to the dessert table where the talented pastry team bring their creations to life. It’s all paired with Sangria punch, negroni’s and gin basil, plus a selection of sommelier’s wine. Bringing the sounds of Buenos Aires to Dubai, expect live DJ and percussion performances Sucre style.

Sucre Dubai, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs370 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

The Nice Guy

If you’re a fan of this popular LA hotspot then we have some great news: the buzzy DIFC bar is now open for Saturday brunch, from 12.30pm to 4pm. The Nice Guy‘s brunch is priced at Dhs399 (soft), Dhs499 (house), or Dhs699 (premium). The four-course menu is served a la carte style and includes starters, pizza and pasta, mains, and desserts. Don’t forget to wash it all down with their famous spicy siena cocktail.

The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai. Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 premium. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @ theniceguydubai

Zuma

Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, all sushi fanatics are invited to indulge in Zuma’s Baikingu brunch. From Dhs595, guests can expect an array of sharing starters on arrival including oysters, crispy shrimp tempura, and a selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki and hot starters from the live stations. To follow, guests can choose an a la carte choice of main including the signature miso-marinated black cod and wagyu ribeye, and end on a sweet note with a selection of desserts. This fabulously sophisticated, yet casual brunch is also on offer in Zuma’s branches in Abu Dhabi.

Zuma, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 (soft), Dhs695 (prosecco), Dhs795 (champagne), Dhs255 for children aged 4 to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com

