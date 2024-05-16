Say hello to Boo Boo Laand, opening next month…

Looking for somewhere to keep the children occupied indoors this summer? Say hello to Boo Boo Laand, a magical new play area set to open next month inside Dubai Mall.

Across 25,000 square metres, there will be plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones.

The space is designed for children of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, and meet-and-greets with special characters.

For those with any birthdays lined up, Boo Boo Laand can accommodate children’s birthday parties with interactive workshops such as little chef’s kitchen promising endless hours of fun.

Described as “a journey into the heart of childhood wonder”, Salil Kumar Malik, the managing director, added: “Our mission was to create a space that blends play with learning and fantasy with education, ensuring that every child can find something to spark their curiosity and leave with a heart full of joy.”

Elsewhere in the city, in preparation for the hot summer months, there’s another play area set to open on Bluewaters Island very soon: Ribambelle. More than just a play area, the fully licensed venue gives parents the unique chance to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby.

Across 1,000 square-metres, the stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family. The venue will also run regular events, from cooking workshops to arts and crafts, which can be booked online in advance.