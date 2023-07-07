The party never ends…

Has your favourite beach club closed for the summer? Don’t worry, you can keep the party going and (still beat the heat) with a late-night swim in Dubai at these bangin’ beach clubs.

Here are 3 beach clubs where you can go for a night swim in Dubai this summer

Gallery 7/40

This gorgeous location is offering a late-night swim from 6pm to 11pm every day throughout the summer. Gallery 7/40 is located in The Club, Palm West Beach in Palm Jumeirah – the place to be for the beachside resort experience of your dreams.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)58 550 0740, gallery740.com

Azure Beach

Located in Rixos Premium Dubai, Azure Beach is set around a huge pool against the backdrop of the skyline star, Ain Dubai. They’re doing late-night swims in the best way possible – by hosting a pool party. The Wave Evening Pool Party will take place every Saturday from 9pm to 2am. Your pool fun will be accompanied by the tunes of the saxophone and the beats of the DJ.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, Saturdays 9pm to 2am, Tel: 052 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai

Kyma

Kyma, the much-loved beach club on Palm West Beach is doing pool night weekends this summer. Starting this Saturday, the club will host pool nights on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm onwards. You can lounge on the sunbeds or swim in the pool with a DJ spinning tunes live. There’s an infinity pool and cabanas as well – that sounds like a great night to us.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7pm, Tel: (04 666 5999) @kymabeachdubai

Images: Supplied