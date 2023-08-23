It’s time to get those swimming costumes out…

Dubai summer has come and gone and while there are countless things to keep you busy indoors. With beach clubs aplenty in Dubai, some have stayed open throughout the summer, while others took a hiatus but they will soon be back in action.

Here are 8 beach clubs that are reopening in Dubai this September



Now open: Drift Dubai

We love Drift Dubai for its stunning and luxurious experiences, and luckily for us, they have already reopened after the summer. This means you can already get back to enjoying all that the venue has to offer.

Drift Beach One&Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, open Mon to Thu 9am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200 @driftbeachdubai

Opening soon: Bla Bla pool

We bid farewell to the pool at Bla Bla for the summer. But the pool and beach club are returning after August. Which means you’ll be able to enjoy their deals again, 1pm to 4pm you can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs199 or Prosecco and sparkling rose for Dhs299.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, closing Monday, July 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs299 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 584 4111 @blabladubai

Opening soon: Nikki Beach Dubai

An institute on the Dubai beach club scene. Get ready to soak up the most of the sun and immaculate vibes once again at Nikki Beach Dubai because we will be able to take advantage of all that the venue has to offer from September 15.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, opening September 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Opening soon: Soul Beach

Located on the shores of JA The Resort, Soul Beach is the stomping ground for many who enjoy a good Ibethan vibe. There is not an exact opening date for Soul Beach just yet, but we do know they’ll definitely be back by September 30 for the Ibiza Beach Festival.

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, open daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs200 fully redeemable for pool access, Dhs200 for beach access after 2pm. Tel: (0)50 523 9731 @soulbeachdxb

Opening soon: Terra Solis

Okay, technically it isn’t a traditional beach club, but it is quintessentially Dubai. Terra Solis rocked the proverbial boat when it first opened its doors. The Tomorrowland desert escape quickly became the ultimate road trip destination to soak up the sun, while listening to deep house and trance, all in the comfort of their gorgeous swimming pool – surrounded by the dunes. We don’t have an exact opening date yet, but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Opening soon: White Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHITE Beach (@whitebeach)

The gorgeous beach club has closed its doors for the summer season. But fear not as they have promised that they will be back for the autumn of 2023, which to us means this September, so keep your eyes peeled.

White Beach, closed until Autumn 2023. @whitebeach

Opening soon: Summersalt Beach Club

The ultra-luxe beach club that has been host to the likes of Jimmy Choo’s beach capsule, with stellar views of the Burj Al Arab said goodbye to us for a summer that seemed to drag on forever. But do not worry as they are reopening this September.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub

Opening soon: Tago Mago

This incredibly stunning Balearic beach club is closing its doors for the summer but do not fret, you can still enjoy the restaurant throughout the summer where Tago Mago serves up some of the most incredible Mediterranean cuisine.

Tago Mago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset beach, 10am to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

Images: Supplied