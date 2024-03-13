There’s no excuse to stay in once the sun goes down…

Ramadan may keep us indoors during the day but there are still plenty of activities to make the most of after dark. From gyms that are open 24 hours to glowing gardens, cultural tours, desert safaris and moonlight spa experiences, there are lots to do in the city that never sleeps.

Here are 11 things to do in Dubai after dark.

Test your skills with glow-in-the-dark golf

While we’re no longer heading to JBR to hit the beach, head indoors to 3D Backlight Minigolf where it’s dark no matter what time of the day. Split into three rooms, you’ll make your way around themed mini-golf rooms lit up with 3D, neon paintings to further test your skills.

3D Backlight Minigolf, Bahar Plaza, JBR, Mon to Thurs 1pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 11am to 1am, Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 565 7621. 3d-backlight-minigolf.ae

Explore Dubai with Frying Pan Adventures

One of the best ways to experience Dubai after dark is by joining a food tour with Frying Pan Adventures. You’ll explore the older, less glitzy areas of Dubai, from the souks around the Creek to the hole in the wall cafés. There are several tours available, but the four-hour Middle Eastern food pilgrimage will take you around the hidden streets of Deira by dark, to feast on lesser-known dishes from Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt and Iran.

Frying Pan Adventures, Deira, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, every other Wednesday and Saturday through June, Dhs395. Fryingpanadventures.com

Learn to dive in the dark

Experience diving with marine animals with a cage snorkelling experience with Al Boom Diving at Dubai Aquarium. Simply put on snorkelling gear and dive into a secure cage in the aquarium with an instructor beside you. You can see over 70 marine species including 300 sharks and rays super close up. At the end of the diving session, you can also get a free ticket to visit the Underwater Zoo. The snorkelling sessions run every half an hour from 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 8pm. The experience costs Dhs296 and is allowed for ages 8 and above only.

Al Boom Diving, Street 26, Al Quoz, Dubai, sessions every half an hour from 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 8pm, price Dhs296. Tel: (04) 341 4940. alboomdiving.com

Try out glow-in-the-dark badminton

Yes, regular badminton is quite cool, but how about neon badminton? Pioneers Badminton Hub in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 is the first-ever facility that offers a glow-in-the-dark badminton experience complete with luminescent shuttlecocks and racquets. You can smash it out on a neon badminton court on Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm to 12am; regular badminton is available throughout the week. Prices for neon badminton start at Dhs150.

Pioneers Badminton Hub, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Fri and Sat, 9pm to 12am, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)55 287 1234.@pbh

Dine in the dunes

Arabian Adventures hosts year-round private dune dinner experiences perfect for impressing a significant someone. It comes with a pick-up in a 4×4 to take you out to the desert, falcon viewing, a camel ride through the dunes, a traditional Arabic dinner in a Bedouin tent and the opportunity for some stargazing away from the bright city lights.

Arabian Adventures, Dubai conservation desert, daily at sunset, Dhs1790. Arabian-adventures.com

Take a dip in the Aura Skypool

Aura’s summer deal includes an evening swim where you can take a dip in their 360-degree infinity pool under a blanket of twinkling stars. Every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings, you can relax with a nighttime swim that starts from Dhs225 per person, which is non-redeemable on food and beverage. Their indoor pool experience offer is Dhs200 per person and is fully redeemable on food and beverage. The three-hour slot runs from 8pm to 11pm, complete with live entertainment and a DJ.

(0)4 566 2121 , auraskypool.com Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, evening swim from 8pm to 11pm, Tues, Fri and Sat, from Dhs200. Tel:

Or, enjoy swimming at the beach

Our nine-to-fives make it tricky to make it to the beach during the week, and the summer months make it slightly unbearable. But the Dubai municipality has answered all our calls, opening three new public night beaches kitted out for swimming. Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shores have been fit with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming. The beaches are open 24 hours a day.

Read more here.

Cruise by the Marina

Enjoy a special evening out on the waters with a luxury cruise around the Marina. Xclusive Yacht Rentals’ five-star dinner cruise will take you through Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, JBR and the Dubai Harbour in 90 minutes. The service operates daily, starting at 8.30pm and running until 10pm, complete with an international buffet menu from The Raddison Blu Hotel, a live cooking station, and a musician onboard for entertainment. Ticket per adult is Dhs260, and for children its Dhs160. Infants below three travel free.

Xclusive Yachts, Dubai Marina, dinner cruise, daily 8.30pm to 10.00pm, adult Dhs260, child Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 457 3185. xclusiveyachts.com

Or, go kayaking in a clear boat

You’ve probably seen this pop up on your Instagram or TikTok, so why not give it a shot yourself? Pick the night kayak experience and you will get to enjoy the experience in a clear kayak under the stars. The experience lasts an hour and can be booked here.

Crystal Clear Watersports, Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 473 8459. crystalclearwatersports.com

Work up a sweat

Prefer to work out when there’s no one else in the gym? GymNation in Al Quoz is open 24 hours, so you can work up a sweat whatever hour of the day you find yourself with a spare hour. Memberships start from a value of Dhs199 and include access to over 200 classes.

Gymnation, Al Quoz, Dubai, open 24 hours, memberships from Dhs199. gymnation.ae

Go crazy with some neon graffiti

Wild Paint House in Al Quoz is offering an exciting neon graffiti experience, which you can participate in as a group. Go wild with the glow-in-the-dark graffiti and let your creativity unleash. Everything is provided to you. All you have to do show up and make some art. Experiences start at Dhs220.

Wild Paint House, Al Quoz, Mon to Fri 2pm to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 10pm, (0) 54 505 7944, experiences from Dhs220, wildpainthouse.com

Images: Instagram and Dubai Media Office