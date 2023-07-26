The capital will serve up world tennis’ elite at the Etihad Arena…

Tennis lovers, pull on your visors, warm up those neck muscles and grab a seat by the baselines, as the tennis world’s elite will put on an ace show this December, right here on Yas Island.

Image/Video: Instagram

The World Tennis League (WTL) has signed a joint agreement with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Abu Dhabi’s own experiential brand, Miral. This will see the next three seasons of the hotly anticipated league being contested at Yas Island.

Planned for December 21-24 at the iconic Etihad Arena, season 2 of the ‘greatest show on court’ promises unforgettable experiences for both tennis and music fans alike. The Falcons, Hawks, Eagles and Kites will go at it rally after rally in a three-day round robin, with the top two firing off for gold with lobs, smashes, slices and tweeners on Christmas Eve.

Last year’s tournament witnessed 18 of the world’s biggest names in tennis, including 23-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic. The entertainment off-court was just as mesmerising, with global crowd pullers including deadmau5 and Armin van Buuren wowing fans in the UAE.

The league sport format has served as an ideal platform for top-tier tennis stars to get in valuable practice during a typically brief off-season. This adds to Abu Dhabi’s voracious expansion as a regional hub for world sport over the past decade, with herculean strides in tennis, Formula One, football, basketball, cricket and UFC to name a few. This year alone, the emirate will host UFC 294, the IMMAF Youth World Championships, the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, with a multitude of other entertainment options for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Whether you want to lace up your tennis shoes or slip into your dancing ones, the World Tennis League will keep the entertainment buzzing in the capital this December. Abu Dhabi, get set for set after set of memorable action, both on and off the court.

