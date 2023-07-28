Sponsored: Make this the summer of relaxation…

There is no time like the present, and what better way to spend the remaining summer days than getting in some relaxing pampering? The stunning spa located in W Dubai – The Palm is offering residents some spectacular deals this summer, so stop dreaming and start planning that spa day.

Here are the daycation deals you need to take advantage of at Away Spa this summer.

A daycation of dreams

A daycation at W Dubai – The Palm brings you the ultimate way to relax and unwind. Start your daycation with a 60-minute massage – choose between three different massage options, detox, de-stress, or go deep and rest. After your your treatment, the daycation continues with a post-treatment main course and non-alcoholic drink at Wet Deck, with healthy and indulgent options to satisfy all cravings. Once you’ve had a bite to eat at the pool, the water beckons – so take a dip. With complimentary access to the pool, gym and indoor squash courts your plans for the day include chilling out, relaxing and treating yourself.

Dhs599 per person, inclusive of massage, sunbed pool and gym access. Available daily from 10am to 10pm.

Residents pay attention

UAE residents can stay cool for the summer with 50 per cent off on de-stress or go-deep massages. The offer is valid until August 31 and is exclusive to UAE residents.

Present your valid Emirates ID at Away Spa to get the exclusive offer. For the full spa menu, click here.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sun 10am to 10pm. marriott.com