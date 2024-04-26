Sponsored: helping you to embrace what’s ‘beyond’ the ordinary…

Nakheel, the developer behind manmade world wonder, Palm Jumeirah – has gone above and beyond with their latest campaign to bring a splash of dreamtime whimsy to Dubai.

Seek Beyond, is a limited-time leisure project – that has taken inspiration from the most sophisticated form of travel on the planet, the hot air balloon. Until May 5, adventure seekers will find a series of these marvellous Montgolfiers across The Palm – each with their own uniquely engaging activities and experiences.

These are just some of the ways Nakheel is helping you Seek Beyond the ordinary, this springtime.

Shop Beyond at Nakheel Mall

Kids are invited to unleash their pioneer spirit at Nakheel Mall’s enchanting hot air balloon-inspired playground, a safe and activity-packed Imaginarium designed for curious minds and fun-seeking souls. Here, children are encouraged to embark on a journey of discovery through a series of swings, slides, trampolines, and ball pits that spark the native flame of wonder.

For those craving a deeper dive into creativity – interactive workshops await to nurture innovation and exploration, offering a hands-on experience that fosters artistic expression.

The hot air balloon playground awaits daily at Nakheel Mall until May 5, open from 2pm to 10pm. Dive into interactive workshops available every Saturday and Sunday (2pm to 8pm).

Rise Beyond at The View at The Palm

Elevate your perspective and embrace new heights at The View, a captivating destination 53 floors up on the rooftop of The St. Regis Dubai The Palm, where breathtaking views of the surrounding sea and cityscape unfold beneath you.

From now until May 5, you can sample a true taste of the high life, with Nakheel’s collection of effortlessly romantic hot air balloon-inspired fine dining booths. From sunset, under the cover of these majestic orbs, you can sip on handcrafted mixology and savour elite a la carte gastronomy from Coucou Dubai. And, with the sun dipping below the horizon, let the rhythmic beats of Coucou’s resident DJ set the ambiance, spinning tunes daily from 6 pm until late.

After sunset. Book your hot air balloon experience directly through The View’s website: sevenrooms.com/coucoudubai

Float Beyond at Palm West Beach

This is your call to take flight on a mesmerising journey beyond the horizon at Palm West Beach. Until May 5, you can step into a captivating realm adorned with enchanting hot air balloon installations, illuminated magically at night, and spanning the entire promenade from Koko Bay to Lucky Fish.

Escape the ordinary and indulge in waterfront dining against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic horizon, and immerse yourself in a celebration of life’s simple pleasures.

Live Beyond at The Club on Palm West Beach

Your final flight of fancy is at Nakheel’s exclusive destination, The Club. Available until May 5th, discover a world of culinary delights, creative cocktails, and inspiring spaces that cater to every mood and moment.

Explore The Club’s seven distinct dining concepts, offering cleverly curated menus that take your taste buds on a culinary safari through the highlands of international cuisine. By day, unwind by infinity pools overlooking the glistening sea and sink your toes into soft sandy beaches. As night falls, delight in dinner-tainment under the stars, where each bite is paired with live entertainment.

For more information on these experiences visit seekbeyond.nakheel.com

