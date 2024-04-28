Sponsored: Reimagined, revamped, ready to knock your socks off…

After months of extensive renovations, Huqqa, the Instagrammable icon housed within Dubai Mall’s gorgeous Fashion Avenue, is finally ready to unveil its newly transformed venue.

Stepping into the restaurant’s foyer, guests are greeted by a corridor with interconnected screens, projecting an array of videos that can be changed for special occasions – creating an immersive dining experience right from the start.

3 of 12

At the heart of Huqqa’s brand-new space is the photo zone, featuring a signature metal Q signature—a captivating backdrop ideal for capturing memorable moments. Beyond this, guests are encouraged to discover the Huqqa Library, an area tailored for shisha enthusiasts, which offers an extensive assortment of premium blends.

Incredible collaborations

Huqqa’s collaboration with acclaimed French sculptor Richard Orlinski, resulted in a beautiful shisha collection personally signed by the artist, adding an artistic and exclusive touch to the experience.

Huqqa’s partnership with Bugatti will redefine the restaurant, with the introduction of gorgeous new cutlery, further adding a luxury touch.

More than just a restaurant

Technological innovation takes centre stage with state-of-the-art dynamic windows that seamlessly transform into screens. These screens will exhibit captivating visuals complementing any occasion and elevate the overall vibe of the restaurant.

As Huqqa reopens its doors, guests are invited to take part in a culinary experience that is only amplified by their latest renovations.

With its creative blend of luxury, innovation, and artistic expression, the new and improved Huqqa promises an unforgettable dining experience, where every detail is crafted with meticulous attention ensuring a stellar experience from start to finish.

The restaurant is known for its delightful Turkish cuisine which is served in a vibrant and elegant ambience. Serving guests all of the quintessential dishes such as mezze, kebabs, grilled meats and so much more.

Huqqa, Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, open daily 10am to 2am. @huqqame

Images: Supplied