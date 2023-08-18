Her personality shines through the atmosphere and her dishes…

Nestled along the waters of the Jumeirah Al Qasr lagoon. Hop on an abra and set sail for what might just be our new favourite Indian restaurant. Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia is the latest addition to the Jumeirah Al Qasr resort. It is stunning and chic with a subtle luxury that we adore.

Character is everything

The restaurant is an understated venue with emerald accent chairs, and pops of colour that come to life through the cushions on the benches. Drawing again from the culture through rattan accents and kadappa stone.

Scattered around the venue you will find pictures of quite possibly the coolest grandmas we have seen to date. Why, you may ask? Well, firstly who says grandmas have to be boring, second – each of the recipes curated by chef Ritu represents those solid home-cooked dishes that would have been taught through the generations.

Each and every detail of the restaurant is carefully thought out, from cocktails that bring to life well-loved Indian flavours, to the crockery found on every table which was hand-crafted and shipped in from India, where the design is a love letter to the women and the rich culture of the nation.

Drawing inspiration from various regions and communities in India, the dishes showcase not only the high-end Indian dishes we’d typically see from a venue of his kind.

Rather, chef Ritu has carefully crafted dishes that you would find in the homes and on the streets of India, resurrecting age-old practices with a fresh twist. Chef Ritu herself is a character to behold, she’s spunky, and funny and brings an energy into the restaurant that is unmissable. This personality is exemplified by each and every item on her menu.

The philosophy of it all

Atrangi prides itself in being equally enticing and drawing flavours from the spices, flowers and fruits that are found in India, while also being accessible to even the most discerning palettes.

Atrangi, Jumeirah Al Qasr, open from 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 410 6548 @atrangi.dubai

