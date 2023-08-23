Sponsored: One of the best spots in Dubai to catch all the live action…

When it comes to the Rugby World Cup, sure you can catch all the action at home, but what you really want is an electric atmosphere packed with other screaming and cheering fans. No, you don’t need to teleport to France, you just need to head on over to garden on 8 at Media One Hotel.

The bustling spot in Dubai Media City is transforming its garden into a massive rugby fan zone where you’ll find much more than just great food and drink deals.

From the cool entrance arch to your favourite team t-shirts and flags – the garden will have it all. For a stadium-type vibe, a giant floaty rugby ball will be passed around and you will even be able to scribble messages of support to your team.

As for sips, expect beer towers for Dhs239, bucket deals for a starting price of Dhs195, and a specially created rugby World Cup burger with popcorn, fries and a pint for Dhs99.

Of course, there will be happy hour you can enjoy during a number of games where you will get beer for a starting price of Dhs32, and wines and spirits for Dhs27. Happy hour runs from 2pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday, and 4pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

To keep the celebrations up during the finals, you’ll be treated to music from garden on 8’s usual live DJ who will keep up the ambience whether your favourite team wins or loses.

Have a large group of friends keen to enjoy the match together? Reach out to the team at gardenon8@mediaonehotel.com or call them on 052 144 7438 for a special food and drinks package.

Matches begin from Friday, September 8. Stay up to date with the latest on the games via @gardenon8

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, open daily 12pm to 1am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends, rugby matches from Sept 8. Tel: (0)4 427 1000/ (0)52 144 7438. mediaonehotel.com

Images: Supplied by garden on 8