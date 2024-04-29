Sponsored: All for the price of a beer…

Barasti flight mode is back. And this year, that means you could win one of 8 epic holidays, simply by buying a beer at one of Dubai’s most beloved bars.

So how does it work, we hear you ask?

Well, you simply need to head down to Barasti before May 31. Whether it’s an after-work pint, catching the game with your mates, or a night out with your crew, make your final destination Barasti this season.

Once you’re there, the important decision is where you’d like to go. A trip for two to England to see Manchester City work their magic on the pitch? You’ll need to order an Asahi. Keen for a weekend soaking up the sights in Brussels? Ask for a Stella Artois. Want to discover the home of the black stuff this summer? Order a Guinness and you could win a trip to Dublin, Ireland. Are the beaches of Galicia calling your name? Then purchase an Estrella Galicia and you could be headed to Spain. Keen to impress your special someone with a romantic break to Paris? It could be yours when ordering a Blanc 1664. Does your summer bucket list include Rome’s finest food and drink? A Peroni then, please. Could Denmark be a fun weekend away for you? Then a Carlsberg could take you to Copenhagen. Or perhaps your summer of fun wouldn’t be complete without raving it up at Tomorrowland. In which case, ask for a Budweiser.

Each prize comes with return flights and two nights’ accommodation, plus there’s even experiences thrown in for some of the trips.

If you’ve decided on the destination, and ordered the drink to match, you simply need to fill in the raffle card given to you and drop it in the designated area. Then, the winners will be selected at the final raffle draw on June 3.

There’s one entry permitted per person, per purchase. But you’re welcome to head down and purchase your beer of choice as many times as you like until the competition closes. As if you needed any further incentive to book in a couple of nights out with your mates…

barastiflightmode.ae