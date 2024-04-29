The concert will be moved to a later date in 2024…

Announced via The Irish Village socials, B*Witched will no longer be performing in Dubai on Saturday, May 4 due to the concert being postponed.

B*Witched and Eternal were set to perform at The Tennis Stadium at The Irish Village on May 4 as part of their Back to The 90s concert, however, the concert has now been postponed. However, The Irish Village has stated in their Instagram post that both the bands will perform at a later date this year.

Refunds

If you have purchased a ticket for the B*Witched concert, you will automatically receive a refund to the card with which you purchased your tickets. The Irish Village have stated however, that the refund can take up to 10 working days.

More in May

If you’re disappointed by the announcement but want to make it up to yourself with another concert or performance then there is no time like the present.

Taking place on Thursday, May 2, we have icons in the music world The Gipsy Kings taking over the Dubai Opera. While on Saturday, May 4 Jason Derulo will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Earth Soul festival.

If you’re able to wait a little bit later in the month, also taking on the Coca-Cola Arena is none other than the reggae icon Shaggy – he will be performing on May 11 along with 90s stars Blackstreet. Make a weekend out of it because on May 12 we will have none other than former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and rapper T.I. are set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

B*Witched, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai, postponed until further notice.

