Enjoy a flavourful start to the weekend at Ray’s World-famous premium cuts and succulent grills make a much-anticipated return at Ray’s Grill, post its summer closure. If you’re a fan of grilled cuisine, an extensive assortment of flavours alongside an immersive dining experience are in store, and you can take in mesmerising imagery of your food being prepared fresh. Specialties include Angus beef, tuna and mushroom tartare, and their signature chef’s salad, a flavourful amalgamation of seasonal produce, are only a few of the wonders you can enjoy here.

Ray’s Grill, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, West Corniche, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat 6:30pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 811 5666, @raysgrill.conradetihadtowers

Head down to the newly opened Avobar at Yas Mall

Yas Mall is now home to the much-anticipated healthy lifestyle brand from London, Avobar. In addition to avocado-centric specials, you can enjoy a number of new offerings including specialty coffee, signature toasts, healthy bowls and colourful salads, in addition to gluten-free options and Emirati specialties. You might go for breakfast, but end up staying till dinner.

Avobar, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12pm. @avobar_ae

Saturday, September 9

Catch the Rugby World Cup at Hawksbill Restaurant

Head down to the Hawksbill on gorgeous Saadiyat Island for a great game day experience. The rugby matches will be up on their big screens, and famed favourites feature in the food and beverage department. Enjoy combos, inclusive of beverages, accompanied by classics such as nachos, calamari rings, tongue-teasing chicken wings and more.

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 6am to 11pm daily, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)56 660 8780, ning.sbgc@viyagolf.com

Celebrate smashing Arabic beats with Amr Diab

Egyptian musical supremo Amr Diab is in the capital this weekend, and we’re just as excited as you are. The only Middle Eastern musician to hold 7 World Music Awards, his beats have powered the community for decades, and long-time fans will be singing along to popular hits. The Guiness World Record holder has been a pioneer on numerous fronts, and is sure to put on an enthralling performance.

Amr Diab Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 9, 7:30pm. @etihadarena

Engage in Citrusy Flair at Crystal Lounge

Funny how citrusy flavours have a way of refreshing us, isn’t it? Amid all the sweat and grime, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s pastry team, led by chef Hajar Fassal is introducing the exotic flavors of citrus fruits through a delicious selection of summer-themed desserts. Elegantly presented, key flavours will include tastebud-puckering lemon, lime, orange, and mandarin, and mouth-watering creations like the key lime pie and Lemon Éclair are not to be missed in the hospitality of the stunning Crystal Lounge.

Crystal Lounge, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11pm daily, priced à la carte. Tel: (0) 2 694 4553, restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

Sunday, September 1o

Enjoy 25 per cent off when dining at the Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana

Al Maha Arjaan’s dainty Café 302 has a long list of breakfast options including porridge, egg and pancake varieties, as well as heavy hitters like the full English breakfast, and a selection of salads. And if you’re in the mood for a refreshing treat, their long line up of teas, coffees, cold pressed juices and smoothies are a must-try. You can now enjoy a full 25 per cent discount when using the promo code BACK2SCHOOL25, up until September 14th. Sounds like a great deal to us.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 6am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 610 6688, @cafe302

Create your first app with Apple

If you’re like us and keep wondering how, just how, your technically-trained friend finds solutions in a pinch when you can’t seem to, it might help to gain some know-how. Code and create as a family with Swift Playgrounds using the Apple iPad. Children will experiment with code and design an app, and then use Swift code to customize their app with fun fonts, background colors, Memoji, and more. Then you’ll work together to bring the app to life. Two little things though, you need to be at least ten years old, and devices will be supplied by the store.

Apple Store, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (8)00 0444 1824, @yasmallad