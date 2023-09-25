Abu Dhabi’s own seasonal cultural and entertainment fiesta is back again…

This October, Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes you back to a vivacious new season of the much-anticipated Park Market, which gets set to welcome guests and visitors once again. The Park Market will be open to you every Friday and Saturday, from October 20, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

With 40 participating retailers, the Park Market, set up inside Umm Al Emarat Park will further promote Abu Dhabi’s signature sense of community, giving you the chance to enjoy an ideal day out with the family. In addition to all of the festivities and offerings at the Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park itself provides a stunning backdrop as we begin to enjoy the cooler months in the capital.

Welcoming you to the Park Market will be abundant varieties of local culinary favourites, tempting retail options and entertainment for everyone in the family to enjoy. Far from few, your entertainment options this winter will include a diverse array of fun activities, including art exhibitions for culture fans and exciting opportunities to enjoy the talents of local artists and designers. Unable to decide between the Park Market and going to the movies? Fret not, they have you covered as “Cinema in the Park” awaits with its unique, seasonal, outdoor movie experience. For the health-conscious among you, Park Market also puts on fitness and wellness solutions, without missing a beat.

We’re just as excited as you are, to attend the Park Market’s rumbling roster of activities this October and beyond. Come by with the family for a fun-filled, entertainment-soaked, culture-packed experience.

Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat 4:00pm to 10:00pm. @ummalemaratpark, ummalemaratpark.ae