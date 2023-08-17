UNTOLD Dubai just dropped a mega record-breaking stunt with DJ Armin van Buuren

Sponsored: A record-breaking DJ set at the Burj Khalifa shares a glimpse of what’s to come when the mega music festival lands in Dubai next year…

Dubai’s first ever serving of mega music festival magic will see UNTOLD Dubai take place at Expo City next February. But before the Romanian-born mega festival debuts in Dubai next year, we’ve been given a double record breaking taste of what’s to come.

Because of course, a festival of this magnitude was always going to arrive on the city’s party scene in show-stopping fashion, UNTOLD Dubai has teamed up with legendary DJ Armin van Buuren for a stunt like no other. For an epic extravaganza of music madness, DJ Armin van Buuren delivered a dazzling 41-minute performance on the 149th floor of the world’s most iconic building, the Burj Khalifa.

Secretly shot in April, Armin van Buuren became the first ever DJ to perform on the Burj Khalifa, earning UNTOLD Dubai a double-dose of record-breaking feats. The stunt not only secured UNTOLD Dubai with a record for a performance on the highest building in the world, but also earned the festival the title of a performance with the biggest LCD screen.

And the result is nothing short of spectacular…

With the Burj Khalifa serving as a magnificent LED backdrop, the UNTOLD team used no less than 18 cameras to capture every unforgettable moment. Ten cameras were dedicated solely to capturing the glittering Burj Khalifa in all its grandeur, and a further 8 were used for dramatic desert shots to showcase the mesmerising landscape. Four advanced drones soared over 830 meters in the air, providing viewers with a majestic view of this mind-blowing show.

Through the 41-minute set, sight and sound come together for an electrifying performance that say the Burj Khalifa’s LED canvas pulsating in sync to the beats for a one-of-a-kind show. It’s just the inspiration needed to get you in the groove for UNTOLD’s Dubai debut in a few months time.

Of course, there’s still so much to come ahead of this unmissable event. Taking place in February 2024, a huge line-up of international stars and a jaw-dropping production are yet to be revealed, with there set to be something for everyone. To make sure you’re first to find out more, be sure to visit untold.com/dubai to register for early-bird tickets and exclusive offers.