It’s described as Dubai’s first mega festival…

It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals, and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment.

UNTOLD is set to be a mainstay of the Dubai music scene, and promises to be so much more than just a festival. Described as Dubai’s first mega festival, the event looks set to be a new addition to Dubai’s unmissable events calendar when it lands at Expo City next year.

Who’s on the bill?

Right now, we don’t know. A quick glance at the line-up for the 2023 UNTOLD Europe, in Romania is a hint to the next-level calibre to expect from the event though. Legendary DJs Alesso, David Guetta and Martin Garrix are a handful of the huge superstars headlining the main stage. Even renowned American rockers Imagine Dragons are set to perform a special live set.

Through the powers of observation, we can make a pretty solid guess at one of the artists headlining at UNTOLD Dubai in February 2024. To mark the arrival of UNTOLD in the Middle East, Expo City and co-organisers Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) teamed up with the world renowned DJ Armin Van Buuren for the special announcement. The record-breaking stunt saw Armin Van Buuren’s performance break not one, but two world records: the highest performance on the tallest building on the planet and the largest LED screen used for a show.

UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City Dubai, February 2024, date TBC. untold.com/dubai