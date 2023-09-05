Laughing out loud…

But for real this time. Perhaps even with tears, like the emojis that are singlehandedly carrying modern conversation on their backs, because funnymen from far and wide are making their way to this blessed land.

We all love a good joke, and these acts are carrying some of the good-est of jokes in their back pockets. Netflix specials (think Oscar-level validation in the world of comics), sold-out international tours and beloved fans – they have it all.

Andrew Schulz

October 22, Etihad Arena

Bringing his international standup tour ‘The Life’, American comic Andrew Schulz will be gracing the capital’s Etihad Arena stage on October 22. Rad news: the New York native is hilarious. Sad news: he’s here for one night only, so you absolutely don’t want to miss this chance.

Tickets to see his no-filter comedy go on sale this Friday, August 4. Book here.

Andrew Schulz live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun Oct 22, tickets go on sale Fri, Aug 4, etihadarena.ae

Trevor Noah

October 3, Coca-Cola Arena

The household favourite and host of ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ is returning to the UAE with his ‘Off The Record’ this year. Trevor has performed in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah many times (we love the consistency) and this time h will be taking the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Cop tickets to see the Emmy-award-winning author here.

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Tue Oct 3, coca-cola-arena.com

Vir Das

September 28, Dubai Opera

India’s favourite funnyman Vir Das is coming to the Dubai Opera for not one, but two back-to-back shows on the same night on September 28. As part of his ‘Mind Fool World Tour’, the standup comedian and actor has several Netflix specials and an Emmy nomination for ‘Best Comedy’ in the International category under his belt.

Book here.

Vir Das, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 28, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Jim Gaffigan

November 25, Dubai Opera

Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 3 at 12pm here.

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Jason Leong

October 7, Theatre by QE2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jason Leong 🇲🇾 (@drjasonleong)



The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit.

Purchase your tickets here.

Jason Leong, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Dubai, Oct 7, theatrebyqe2.com

Jo Koy

October 28, Etihad Arena

Premiere comedian Jo Koy will be gracing the Etihad Arena stage for the first time on October 28 for one night only. The comic has four Netflix specials, an autobiography, number 1 standing on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album ‘Live from Seattle’, and the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal to his name, you definitely don’t want to miss this.

Purchase your tickets here.

Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 28, tickets start at Dhs180, etihadarena.ae

This month at The Selfdrive Laughter Factory…

Jack Gleadow, Dane Baptiste and Karen Rontowski

‘The Sweety Darling Tour’ is the latest tour by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory and it’s taking the lineup across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Comedians Jack Gleadow, Dane Baptiste and Karen Rontowski will take the stage at various locations across many dates to serve some top tier standup comedy, with their energetic, quirky and unique performances. Shows will be hosted on the following days at the following venues:

Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16 – Movenpick JBR, Dubai

Thursday, September 21 – Radisson DAMAC Hills, Dubai

Friday, September 22 – Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, September 23 – Dukes A Royal Hide Away Hotel, The Palm Dubai

Show start at 8.30pm. Tickets priced at Dhs160.

Purchase your tickets here.

The Sweety Darling Tour, The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, various dates and locations, 8.30 pm, tickets at Dhs160, laughterfactory.com

2024

Michael McIntyre

January 13, Coca-Cola Arena

British comedy royalty Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai for one night only for his standup world tour ‘Macnificent’. The show is slated for January 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena. You can get tickets to see the sharp, hilarious and uber-intelligent funnyman on the official Coca-Cola Arena website. McIntyre has previously performed in both Dubai and the capital, hosting two shows in Dubai in 2019 and one in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, January 13, 2024, 8pm, tickets start at Dhs250, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied