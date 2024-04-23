The laugh track plays on repeat in the capital…

Abu Dhabi, get set to laugh and laugh some more: Dave Chappelle has been confirmed as the final headliner for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. The famous funnyman will perform at the Etihad Arena on Thursday May 23 and you can get your tickets now.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.ae, with tickets priced from Dhs750.

The Emmy-winning comedian will join a hilarious ensemble of entertainers for the pioneering edition of Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, with a single show in the region that he will perform for you on Yas Island. With a unique style that blends storytelling, personal anecdotes and a no-holds-barred, honest approach while addressing societal issues, Dave has made his mark in the world of comedy for ages. Performing in Abu Dhabi for the first time, he’s sure to bring the best of his signature comedic genius that he’s treated the world to on his long-running series, ‘Chappelle’s Show’, as well as during stand up specials that have showcased his exceptional sense of humour to audiences globally.

An outstanding line up of talent has already been confirmed for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week only weeks from now, and it includes big names such as Andrew Schulz, Chris Tucker, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Bridges, Jo Koy and others. Read all about it here.

Dave Chappelle Live at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday May 23, from Dhs750. livenation.me, @adcomedyweek

Instagram: supplied