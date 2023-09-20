Imagine living in a Nikki Beach property…

Note: Images used are of Nikki Beach Dubai

The latest announcement regarding the future shape of Al Marjan Island involves fiesta-finessers and globally renowned leisure brand, Nikki Beach collaborating on three residential properties there.

Whilst a lot of the finer details are still to emerge, we do know that these fully furnished Nikki Beach Global branded apartments will come with expansive balconies, Gulf views, access to “a signature club house”, spa, fitness centre, a restaurant, retail outlets, and a hospitality suite. They’ll be located between Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, which, incidentally, were both acquired by Aldar in 2022.

Despite being barely over two decades old, the Nikki Beach network now extends to 11 beach clubs, five hotels and resorts, branded residences, a fashion division, special events, and a non-profit charity (Nikki Cares). Nikki truly has been a busy little Beach indeed.

It’s all happening in partnership with master Abu Dhabi developers, Aldar – the team behind countless residential, entertainment, retail, leisure, beach, golf, restauranting and other incredible projects across the capital’s most covetous locales.

Talking about the announcement, Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach Global: “We are extremely discerning as we expand our global portfolio of residences and are confident that Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination to bring our loyal clientele this new way of celebrating life.”

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “As Aldar continues to expand its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah, our partnership with Nikki Beach is key to developing an unparalleled residential offering in an emirate that is growing as an investment hub and tourism destination.”

More to Al Marjan

Al Marjan really is shaping up to be one of the most exciting islands in the UAE and it has some seriously stiff competition.

Whilst there is already an considerable quantity of existing luxury-class hotels and restaurants on the island – there are a lot more big names coming.

A Rove Hotel, for example, Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa, the UAE’s second Earth Shore and… A Nobu Hotel. Wild.

Oh, and we almost forgot, the UAE’s first confirmed Casino, Wynn Al Marjan Island.