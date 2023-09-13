Sponsored: The iconic snake comes to life in Dubai to celebrate Bulgari’s most famous Serpenti collection with one-of-a-kind pieces, local artists, 3D installations, and more…

To mark the 75th anniversary of their iconic Serpenti collection, Bulgari has launched a pop-up exhibition, the Serpenti Factory, at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

For the first time in the Middle East, the exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 24 at The Gate in DIFC.

Free for the public to attend, jewellery lovers and design enthusiasts can reserve a slot between 11am and 10pm daily. Book your visit here: bulgari.com

Inside the Serpenti Factory

Visitors will embark on a journey through the 75-year evolution of the sign, from heritage to craftsmanship, with a selection of the most iconic Serpenti creations from the Bulgari Heritage collection.

With a focus on the close connection between the world of art and the powerful snake designs, the exhibit will also bring together the work of three local artists: henna artist and designer, Dr. Azra Khamissa; Emirati spoken word poet, Dr. Afra Atiq; and jewellery designer and sculpture artist, Azza Al Qubaisi.

Turkish artist Refik Anadol will present his immersive 3D installation, Serpenti by Anadol. The mesmerising AI-generated artwork is inspired by the concept of metamorphosis. From Milan’s central Piazza Duomo to London’s famed Saatchi Gallery, the installation has now touched down in Dubai, until September 24.

Bulgari’s Serpenti was first launched in 1948 and draws its inspiration from the ancient era of Cleopatra. The icon has successfully evolved over time and, for the 75th anniversary, Bulgari has developed five new timeless creations, marking a new chapter in the evolution of Serpenti…

Serpenti Factory, Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales, The Gate, DIFC, Dubai. Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 24, 11am to 10pm. Entry is free, book visit here: bulgari.com

