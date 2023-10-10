From rooftop pools with a view to beachfront hotels, these are the pool days to book when you just want to relax…

Sometimes, you don’t want pumping DJ sets, sax players and roaming entertainment while you soak up the sun. You just want to perch up under a parasol, put your headphones in and get through a few more pages of your book.

Here are 10 places for a chilled-out pool day in Dubai.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

On the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort stand out for its unique Thai-inspired architecture. Pavilions home to lagoon rooms and suites and a collection of villas are all landscaped around a super-sized lagoon swimming pool, which day pass guests can enjoy access to, alongside the private beach and main resort pool complete with swim-up bar. Snag yourself a towel and a lounger, and switch off amongst the instant on-holiday vibes.

Price: Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs150 redeemable, Dhs300 weekends with Dhs150 redeemable. Dhs105 child

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 567 8999. anantara.com

Bab Al Shams

Retreat from the skyscraping city and into the instantly calming surrounds of the desert for a pool day at Bab Al Shams. The resort underwent an extensive upgrade, reopening earlier this year as a Rare Finds Resort, but luckily its sandstone aesthetic and landscaped swimming pool remain at the heart of the resort. What it lacks in beach, this desert resort makes up for with jacuzzi’s, shallow pools and a pool bar – so you don’t hardly have to leave the water should you not wish. As well as pool passes, the resort also offers a pool and lunch pass Sunday to Friday, or pool and brunch on Saturdays. Rates are Dhs399 inclusive of a Mediterranean lunch at Zala, or from Dhs499 with brunch.

Price: Dhs199 Mon to Thurs, Dhs299 Fri to Sun, Dhs120 child Mon to Thurs, Dhs150 child Fri to Sun

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 809 6167. babalshams.com

Bulgari Yacht Club

If you’re looking for a laidback pool day when only luxury will day, Bulgari Yacht Club’s pool day is the one to book. The brand’s first ever yacht club is set adjacent to the resort, overlooking a 46-boat harbour and oozing Mediterranean charm. Inside the main building, there’s the chic Italian-inspired yacht club restaurant, a members lounge and a kids’ club. The alfresco area is where this spot truly shines, with elegant wooden cabanas (that can fit up to three) – complete with Bulgari amenities – surrounding a temperature-controlled pool.

Price: Dhs1,000 with Dhs500 redeemable weekdays, Dhs1,800 with Dhs800 redeemable weekends

Bulgari Yacht Club, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeirah 2, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. In the heart of the clubhouse, where you’ll also find the lovely Isola Italian restaurant and fitness facility, Raise, guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. There’s a special ladies’ day menu on a Tuesday, otherwise entry starts from a modest Dhs50.

Price: Dhs50 weekdays, Dhs100 weekends

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Mare by Bussola

The chic adult-only pool and beach club at The Westin Mina Seyahi is an extension of beloved Bussola restaurant. Guests can enjoy access to the hotel’s private stretch of sand should they wish, but for relaxed, adults-only vibes, the plush loungers that line the swimming pool are where to perch up. Enjoy the dappled shade of a parasol, and dine on a menu of relaxed southern Italian specialities.

Price: Dhs300 weekdays (minimum spend), Dhs500 weekends (minimum spend)

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)56 994 7429. bussoladubai.com

Nasab

Nestled within KOA Canvas is Nasab a luxe members-only co-working space in Wadi Al Safa. The elegant and creative members club features a photography studio, a gym, a library, three restaurants and bars – plus a pair of swimming pools that are open to non-members. Surrounded by lush plants and swaying palm trees, the pool is the perfect place to relax and recharge in a peaceful setting.

Price: Dhs150 adults, Dhs50 child

Nasab, Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai, daily 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 886 8182. nasabdubai.com

Nobu by the Beach

The first beach club by the Nobu brand, Nobu by the Beach offers a premium experience with sleek sun loungers, a refreshing infinity pool and top service. While many beach clubs in the city come with thumping DJ sets and lashings of live entertainment, Nobu by the Beach favours a more relaxed feel, where chilled background beats allow you to enjoy the palm-tree fringed pool and plush loungers in serenity. As well as lounger rates, there are also a range of day bed and luxury cabanas available, starting from Dhs1,000 per couple (non-redeemable).

Price: Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 Fri to Sun, non-redeemable

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Riva Beach

A family-friendly beach club that favours a rustic aesthetic compared to some of Dubai’s shinier, chicer new beach clubs, Riva has been loved by residents for years. Come as you are and enjoy the large swimming pool, separate children’s pool and private beach, dipping between the water and your lounger as you enjoy a day in the sunshine. When you need a pick-me-up, an internationally-influenced menu of crowd pleasing dishes awaits.

Price: From Dhs100 weekdays, from Dhs150 weekends, fully redeemable. Dhs75 weekdays, Dhs90 weekends

Riva, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

For a seriously wow-worthy pool day in Dubai, book a cabana at Address Beach Resort. The sun loungers are reserved for in-house guests only, so to access this world record-breaking rooftop pool -home to some of the best views of Dubai – you’ll need to book a cabana. This means your own temperature-controlled indoor area – complete with a TV and sofas when you want to take a break from the heat – as well as a separate WC. Cabana guests can enjoy services like cold towels and sunglass cleaning, while grazing their way through the excellent menu of pan-Asian poolside eats.

Price: Dhs2,777 for four adults

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool, and all come with complimentary water, loungers and towels.

Price: Dhs350 daily, fully redeemable. Dhs175 child, fully redeemable

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 453 0444, @zenzibeachdxb

Zing at Hilton Dubai The Palm

Looking for a wallet-friendly daycation on Palm West Beach where you can tune out and get your tan on? Enjoy a day of soaking up the sun at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront, where a beach day comes with access to one of the city’s longest pools. On weekdays, there’s a fee of Dhs100, while weekends are Dhs150, both of which are fully redeemable against drinks and bites at Zing pool bar.

Price: Dhs100 weekdays fully redeemable, Dhs150 weekends fully redeemable

Zing Pool Bar, Hitlon Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. hilton.com