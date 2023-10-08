Pampering, this way…

If you’re looking to keep you’re fresh faced summer look glowing into the winter months, then a facial is an excellent place to start. From anti-wrinkle to oxygen and fire and ice, these are the salons – and treatments – to book to keep your skin in check this season.

Browz

They’re renowned in the region for creating the perfectly natural, fine stroke brow, and are some of the best in the business when it comes to semi-permanent make-up. But at Browz Abu Dhabi, located inside the spa at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, you can also get that straight-from-the-salon glow with a fantastic facial. Browz offer deep cleansing hydra facials (from Dhs1,050), which use vortex technology to get rid of the bad stuff and pamper your face with good stuff, effectively removing impurities while rehydrating the skin.

Browz, The Spa, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, 12pm to 7pm daily. Tel: (600) 564 668. browz.ae

Tara Rose

A hair and beauty salon with locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this contemporary beauty spot is the place to go when you’re looking for full head-to-toe pampering. As well as hair and nail services, they offer massages, lash and brow treatments and a selection of facials to leave your skin in tip-top condition. Book in for an oxygen-based facial (Dhs550) for the best brightening results, or wind back the years with an anti-aging facial (Dhs570) that looks to tighten skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. With all facial treatments, there’s the option to add-on things like LED light therapy, lymphatic drainage or diamond microdermabrasion.

Villa 198, Street 26, Khalifa City A, 9am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)2 583 2065. tararosesalon.com ALSO: Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island

The Elixir Clinic

The Elixir Clinic believes that every face is different, that’s why they’ll begin any treatment with a complimentary skin consultation with the in-house nurse at their Marina Village branch. From there, they can recommend the best facial to suit your skin type, as well as the aftercare treatment to add longevity to the results of your pamper session. The facials at this calming wellness space are advanced and extensive, and include unique options like Fire and Ice (Dhs670) a safe, resurfacing skin treatment with rapid, high-impact results.

Villa A04 – Marina Village – Abu Dhabi, 9am to 9pm Mon to Sat, 10am to 7pm Sun. Tel: (0)2 491 6500. theelixirclinic.com

House of Skincare

This light, bright and aesthetically pleasing dermatology clinic offers an array of cosmetic and medical treatments, tailor made to your desired results. The impressive array of facials extends far beyond the basic brightening treatments, with options such as the Aloe hydra facial, pure O2 facial and a carbon laser facial. For a special occasion, we like the sound of a Hollywood red carpet facial (Dhs1,050), which starts with an enzyme peel to boost skin resurfacing, followed by radio frequency to boost blood circulation, then an intense hyaluronic acid mask to hydrate and then it’s a stem cell serum infusion to brighten the overall complexion.

House of Skincare, Water’s Edge, Yas Island, 9am to 9pm Mon to Fri, 10am to 6pm Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)2 657 1000. houseofskincare.ae

Scintillia Skincare

Priding themselves on results-driven, bespoke luxury facials, it’s a fancy affair when you book a pamper session at Scintillia Skincare. Their beauty experts are on-hand to offer custom recommendations based on your skin type and desired results, and there’s plenty of products to shop for aftercare too, so that you can maximise the results. On the facial front the ultimate face lift (Dhs850) is designed to enhance your features while highlighting the cheekbones and jawline, while the three-part Oxygeno facial (from Dhs1,000) offers exfoliation, infusion and oxygenation to rejuvenate and revitalise tired skin.

Scintillia Skincare, Al Nahyan Camp, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 674 4318. scintillia.com

Sisters Beauty Lounge

A one-stop shop for all your beautifying needs, at Sisters you can get a fresh set of nails, upgrade your ‘do and get that fresh faced glow all in one seating. At their Al Bateen branch, face treatments range from the popular Sisters Face Bar sessions – of which there are 10 types all targeting different concerts – (from Dhs600) to more extravagant facials, such as the 90-minute 24K Gold facial (Dhs1,000). As if getting your skin sells rejuvenated and detoxified by delicate gold leaf wasn’t extra enough, there’s also the option to switch it for rose gold or a beauty truffle infusion. The result? Tight, glowy skin that rolls back the years.

Villa 241, Khalifa Bin Shakbout Street 10, Al Bateen, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (800) 7478377. sistersbeautylounge.com

Anahata

Say goodbye to stressed, tired skin and get that much needed boost with a relaxing, restorative Elemis facial. The 30-minute treatment express treatment (Dhs300) is the perfect lunchtime quick fix for smoothing skin texture and replenishing hydration. Or, book the more thorough 75-minute treatment at this popular wellness centre now found at Yas Links (Dhs600), and bliss out with a deeply cleansing treatment that uses specialist Elemis massage techniques to thoroughly condition and wake skin up.

Anahata, Yas Links Golf Club, Yas Island, 12pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 557 7722. anahataspa.ae

Opening soon: Skin Laundry

From this October, California-born, Dubai-loved Skin Laundry will land in Al Qana. Once it does, you’ll be able to treat your skin to Skin Laundry’s signature laser facials, all designed to leave you feeling fresh and fabulous. The renowned skin clinic is popular for treatments including the signature laser facial, a 15-minute treatment that deeply cleanses and boosts collagen; and the BBL Hero Facial, which lifts and improves muscle tone while treating UV damage. Exclusive to Abu Dhabi Skin Laundry Al Qana will also offer aesthetic services, including filler and botox.

@skinlaundrymena