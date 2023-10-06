Ever imagined what it’s like to be inside a snow globe? The winter wonderland at Expo City Dubai is even more magical…

The festive extravaganza will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from Friday, December 8 to January 7, 2024.

Entry into Expo City, the winter wonderland, and Santa’s Grotto is completely free and dog-friendly, with some activities and workshops ticketed.

While Expo City hasn’t confirmed all the festive surprises just yet, we do know that there will be a huge stunning tree at Al Wasl Dome, a carol garden where you can sing, dance, and enjoy a couple of bites as you soak in the festive feels.

If it’s anything like last year’s Winter City at Expo, we can expect the Mobility District to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland lined with traditional, chalet-styled Christmas markets, pine trees, an ice-themed climbing wall, zipline, as well as fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station.

Visitors can take the little ones to meet the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, get a picture with the giant gingerbread men, experience the snow globe at Al Wasl Plaza, sing-along to their favourite Christmas tunes by the toy soldier band, or glide around the rink. As well as traditional Christmas markets where visitors can pick up handmade gifts such as a customised teddy bear from the Build-a-Bear Workshop, tie-dye station, family trees, and gingerbread decorating.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

If the thought of Dubai Christmas is making you feel all merry and bright, you’ll be pleased to hear that Madinat Jumeirah’s magical festive market also returns this year. Running from Friday, December 15 to Thursday, January 7, 2024, the Madinat Festive Market will transform Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland, opening from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday.

Expo City Dubai, Mobility District. Friday, December 8 to January 7, 2024. Free for all ages. Pet-friendly. expocitydubai.com

