Chef’s has got some incredibly juicy burgers…

A genuine carnival for the carnivorous, Chef’s is a brand new smokehouse concept – plating up premium cuts of protein; the juiciest wagyu beef, smoke-licked burgers; and some incredibly imaginative condiments to get your dip on to.

You’ll find Chef’s behind the Sheikh Zayed Road, near to the Voco Hotel. And because we’re a considerate bunch, we’ve tasted their signature dishes, and can confirm, it’s all worthy of the hype.

Where there’s smoke… there’s fire

The smokehouse platter portions are huge, the burgers were wildly dense with flavour, there big ol’smoked barbecue sandwiches, ribs and brisket, brioche, pickles, slaw, and messy fries slapped with special sauce and shredded slithers of beef bacon. It’s a veritable meaty feast.

In terms of the sauces, you’ll find smoked maple sriracha, smoked cherry, a signature twist on the classic BBQ, and honey. Salt, fat, acid and heat. The alchemy of pure food fire.

Chef’s kiss

The interiors has an edgy almost industrial feel, with brushed steel and the wood for the smoker effortlessly incorporated into the overall design aesthetic And yet it still feels warm and accessible.

Talking about the launch, Fahad Bandar Alhazmi, Founder and CEO of the FBH Group (the team behind Chef’s) said “Dubai has become an international gastronomic hub and so we are delighted to bring Chef’s to the UAE. With our combination of gourmet homemade briskets, ribs and juicy burgers, Chef’s is set to redefine the urban smokehouse dining experience in the city”.

Chef’s, behind Sheikh Zayed Road, near Voco Hotel, @chefs_emirates

Images: Provided