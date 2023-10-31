You can feel the love for food…

Having only opened a few months ago, this beautiful little slice of Italy might just be one the best Italian restaurants you could try in Business Bay.

Something that always stands out about a restaurant to me, is the energy of the chef and how they interact with the staff and patrons of a restaurant. And it is always so refreshing to see the head chef leave his little haven to greet the guests and take the time to tell us about the menu, and the inspiration of the restaurant.

When I order a cocktail, I’m always apprehensive about ordering a negroni – you never know just how hit and miss the drink will be. Luna Rossa, may not be licensed but it definitely serves up a negroni that could be the one to beat.

The restaurant has little pretense and is fully Italian-run, which guarantees an incredibly authentic from start to finish.

At the helm, chef Antonio Monzo works meticulously to ensure that every single dish has a touch of home. Recipes passed down from generation to generation where you can genuinely taste the love and appreciation for each ingredient. Ingredients sourced from Europe, the freshness and splendour are felt from start to finish.

The wood-fired pizza oven is manned by Guiseppe Marrapodi, a pizza dough-spinning genius who brought such spectacular flair and care to the humble dish.

What to order

Let your chef be your guide. But one thing we will insist on is that you order the focaccia. It is light and airy, well salted and when dipped in their olive oil from Napoli – your heart will sin with joy. That is a promise I make to you.

They say you have two stomachs, one for savoury and one for sweet. Be sure to have both stomachs hungry and ready because one couldn’t possibly leave Luna Rossa without delighting in chef Antonios handmade (literally) gelato and sorbet.

Luna Rossa, near Unlock J One, Business Bay, open daily from 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)56 353 7303 @lunarossadubai

