Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Kokoro

The UAE’s first handroll bar has made its way to Alserkal Avenue, welcoming guests to an intimate, 44-seater restaurant where culinary theatre takes centre stage. The brainchild of chefs Daniel Lee and Chef Patrick Pham, everything on the menu is made fresh to order with the talented chefs slicing, spicing, and serving a variety of sushi and hand roll dishes right infront of you. Split between 18 stools wrapped around the bar – perfect for being in the heart of the action; and 26 table seats, the traditionally minimalistic restaurant has been harmonised by a Feng Shui expert, and also features playful elements like some 80 rubber ducks. The best way to experience Kokoro is to take the chef’s recommendations. But you can also pick your own dishes from four distinct sections of the menu – handrolls, crudo, nigiri & sashimi or salads. But all are recommended to try the restaurant’s hero dishes, including the spicy tuna handroll, hamachi handroll, avocado handroll, shitake mushroom handroll and wagyu nigiri.

Kokoro Handroll Bar, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sun, Mon, Weds, 12pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am, closed Tues, walk-in only. @kokoro.dxb

Ronin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronin (@ronin_dubai)

When the hotly anticipated FIVE LUXE opened at the end of March, it brought with it a string of new drinking and dining venues. Among them is homegrown Japanese fusion restaurant, Ronin, bringing an Instagrammable touch to gourmet Asian dining on JBR. Currently open for dinner only, perch up in the dimly lit restaurant where dramatic interiors set the tone, or enjoy pretty beach and Ain Dubai views out on the terrace. For upping the wow factor, guests can also book the counter seating, and enjoy front row seats to the culinary team at work. On the menu, expect platters of sushi, raw plates of fresh fish, and an extensive offering of surf and turf from the robata.

Ronin, FIVE LUXE, JBR, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @ronin_dubai

Bulgari Yacht Club Restaurant

Now under the expert eye of Michelin-lauded chef Niko Romito, the Bulgari Yacht Club Restaurant has been reimagined. Still offering the same elegant, oceanic-inspired aesthetic, the culinary concept has been upgraded, with a renewed focus on Italian seafood. Guests will start their dining experience with a range of raw seafood, including crustaceans, fish, and mollusks. First courses pay homage to Italian classics like ‘Linguine alle vongole veraci’ and ‘Risotto alla marinara,’ while much of the mains revolve around the new large open grill, fueled by wood and charcoal, that will cook up whole fish, lobsters and meaty options. Completing the culinary journey are traditional Italian desserts brought up to date, including the vanilla pannacotta with seasonal fruit.

Yacht Club Restaurant, Bulgari Yacht Club, Jumeirah 2, daily 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

SHIMA

From the culinary masters behind Chic Nonna comes SHIMA, the first piece of the drinking and dining puzzle Mine & Yours are creating at One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection residences. Backdropped by sweeping skyline views, this modern Japanese eatery serves up a menu of contemporary and avant-garde dishes that put best-in-class, seasonal ingredients centre stage. Pick from made-to-order sushi fro the sushi bar, with an array of nigiri and maki rolls; or opt for heated sharing plates like the ise ebi tempura, lobster tempura with black truffle and coral mayo; or the king crab leg, cooked in robata with kanimiso, mirin hollandaise, Amalfi lemon gel and togarashi. Book a table on the terrace to make the most of the winter weather, or dine indoors where the sleek and sophisticated interiors are laced with pops of pink.

SHIMA, One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 731 0909. @shimarestaurantdubai

The Rare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Foodies, say hello to Dubai’s sizzling sensation of a new restaurant, Rare. The first and only licensed steakhouse to grace City Walk’s new foodie hotspot C2 is now serving up great food in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere with an inescapable injection of joie de vivre. Homegrown concept Rare is somewhere between a vibrant New York bar and an art deco Parisian brasserie. The sharing style menu, conjured up by head chef Ryan Bernardo, is centered around a custom-made charcoal grill serving the finest selection of classic cuts including the oyster blade with pebre and amarillo chilli, or striploin with wasabi cream and batter crispies. Rare is the sort of go-to spot that’s guaranteed to impress everyone you know. A romantic date night? Wine-fuelled catch-up with friends? Family dinner? Late night night-cap? Use any excuse you can to book a table at Rare…

The Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm daily. @theraredxb

Alba

Pan-Asian fare has a brand new address in Dubai Opera’s foodie district, as Alba is one of two new restaurant openings now welcoming diners here. A crowd-pleasing menu that promises to showcase the best bits of Asian and European cuisines, this new restaurant will offer something for everyone. Inside, Alba boasts a groovy vibe, trendy music and a show kitchen creating an atmosphere which marries European elegance with elements inspired by Asian culture and philosophy. A highlight? The one-of-a-kind bar concept bringing together Asian flavours, traditional brewing techniques, and the mystique of Asian wildlife. Expect an extensive selection sourced from breweries across Japan from the delicate flavours of high-grade sake to sips with umami notes.

Alba, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 575 3297. @albarestduba

Bisou

Enhancing the pre-theater dining options around Downtown is Bisou, one of two new restaurants recently added to the Dubai Opera dining district. The fine dining destination promises a unique fusion that ‘combines French classics and Middle Eastern spirit with the love of French literature.’ So on the menu, expect signature dishes like dates with tahina yuzu and black vaciar, a foie gras terrine with sweet apricot, and lamb shoulder with root vegetables. It’s paired with an impressive array of beverages from the bar, which are inspired by a romantic fiction of a French librarian and Arabic poet. Chic interiors match the fancy French vibe, with warm and spacious interiors exuding an elegant style that will remind you of a romantic restaurant in France.

Bisou, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 575 3920. @bisou.dubai

Pitfire Pizza at Dubai Hills

We know what you’re thinking: Pitfire Pizza isn’t new. But it serving up its beloved pizzas and garlic knots with a side of hot honey margaritas is, as the brand’s first licensed eatery has recently opened at Dubai Hills Business Park. With the same relaxed vibe, great food, and wallet-friendly prices as the other Pitfire locations, this is the perfect spot for a quick lunch, impromptu date night, family-friendly dinner, and casual catch-up. What to order? Try their classic pepperoni primo with hot honey, a hot honey margarita, and a non-negotiable side of garlic knots.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai. Daily 11am to 11pm. @pitfirepizzabakers

Jara

Michelin-lauded Spanish chef Martín Berasategui brings a taste of Spain to Dubai with his first restaurant in the Middle East, Jara. Located on the 18th floor of newly opened The Lana, a Dorchester Collection hotel, guests can expect a bold menu showcasing the finest Basque recipes curated by Martín himself. The indoor restaurant is slick and sophisticated in various shades of burnt orange, arranged either facing the open-plan kitchen on one side or the panoramic Downtown skyline vistas on the other. The expansive terrace, littered with trees and sparkly lights, feels like a romantic spot for an evening meal. The menu, which traverses the Basque regions, is a diverse offering of authentic Spanish pintxos, like ‘marriage,’ salted and marinated anchovies topped on brioche, a selection of croquettas, and a whole monkfish cooked on the charcoal grill. It’s paired with inventive cocktails served at the Jara Bar.

Jara, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 12am Tues to Sun. @jarabymartinberasategui

StreetXO

Chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, has been recognised as the Best Chef in the World for three consecutive years by Best Chef Awards. At One&Only One Za’abeel, the daring culinary master presents StreetXO. In an informal and relaxed setting, it puts a haute edge on globally-inspired street food. To match the experimental menu, avant garde interiors create a space that feels dramatic and high-impact. Perch up at the bar for cool tunes and master mixology, share plates and sips in the lounge, or drink in the views on the chic terrace.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxo.dubai

La Dame De Pic

The descendent of a long line of Michelin-calibre chefs, French-born Anne-Sophie Pic grew up surrounded by foodie wizardry. As such, she’s created a culinary style driven by emotion, using her own memories and associations of scents and flavours to constantly innovate. The result is an empire of Star-showered, restaurants around the globe. Among the most prominent is La Dame De Pic, located in London, Megeve, Paris, Singapore – and now Dubai. Its cuisine is best described as modern French, but that doesn’t truly do the creativity poured into each plate at this gastronomic experience justice. It’s a true experiential flavour flight, in a setting of feminine soft pastel hues.

La Dame de Pic, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @ladamedepicdubai

Maison De La Plage

Bringing coastal charm and chic French Riviera vibes to a stunning new seaside spot is Maison De La Plage. The latest addition to The Club at Palm West Beach, it comes from the culinary mastermind chef Izu Ani. The warmly hued beach house is a love letter to France, so get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes. On the menu, expect to dive into plates of beef carpaccio topped with parmesan and truffle, the signature Izu burger, a creamy lobster linguine and grilled octopus with bell pepper sauce and roasted potatoes. Whether you come for breakfast, a day of topping up the tan, sunset drinks with friends or a delightful dinner, this beachfront venue promises to provide its guests with the ultimate taste of the French Riviera.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 452 3344. @maisondelaplage_