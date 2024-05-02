At twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah, it will be home to no less than 80 hotels…

It’s official: the Palm Jebel Ali megaproject is happening again. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai unveiled the masterplan of the Palm Jebel Ali on May 31, 2023, which will see the destination transformed with hotels, beaches, residential and leisure attractions.

And with new renders unveiled by master developer Nakheel, we’ve learned a bit more about what those attractions and amenities may look like.

The development initially came to a halt in 2009 after the global financial crash, but after Dubai’s real estate market made a strong recovery in recent years, the project is now starting again.

Here’s everything we know so far about Palm Jebel Ali.

No less than 80 new hotels and resorts will open on Palm Jebel Ali

During the announcement about the revived project last year, Sheikh Mohammed confirmed Palm Jebel Ali would feature some 80 hotels and resorts. While no names have been given yet, on the official website, amenities showcased include a signature wellness resort, family resort, and an eco resort.

We can expect some new attractions too

.@HHShkMohd:Twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, this landmark destination will have a 110 km shoreline featuring extensive green spaces and an unrivalled luxury beachside lifestyle. Palm Jebel Ali will have over 80 hotels&resorts and a wide choice of entertainment&leisure facilities pic.twitter.com/lZWu9rnotz — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2023

Although we don’t know much yet, Sheikh Mohammed Tweeted that the mega project would feature “a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities.”

Since the announcement last year, updated plans shared by Nakheel show that the Palm Jebel Ali will be home to a signature yacht club right at the entrance to the trunk. Elsewhere, visitors and residents can look forward to shopping and exploring a lifestyle mall, soaking up the sun at a strip of beach clubs, and relaxing at the park – all features of the original Palm Jumeirah. The trunk of Palm Jebel Ali will also be home to a sunset promenade on the beach, family beach, and an ‘iconic tower with 360-degree panoramic views’, which sounds similar to Palm Jumeirah’s Palm Tower.

Where Palm Jumeirah is crowned with the iconic Atlantis The Palm hotel, it appears as though the top of Palm Jebel Ali will have a collection of ‘Gateway Towers’ right at the top. Alongside the Gateway Towers, a ‘celebration village’ will sit at the top of the new Palm. Although we’re not sure whether this will be residential, resort or commercial, we can’t wait to see it take shape.

It’s twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah

The new mega project is spread over some 13.4 square kilometres.

Palm Jebel Ali will be seven connected islands

Divided into segments, one of the major differences between the original Palm Jumeirah and this one appears to be that both ends of the crescent will be connected to the mainland. Hopefully that means improved traffic.

It will add roughly 110 kilometres of coastline to the city

In May 2023, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new Dubai beaches masterplan, set to see the public beaches across the city increase by 400 per cent. The length of the emirate’s public beaches will increase from 21km to 105km by 2040. As per the master plan, the new beaches are to be developed at four key areas, which includes Palm Jebel Ali.

Images: Dubai Media Office / Nakheel