For the past three months, Taj Dubai’s Treehouse and Miss Tess, two popular venues in Business Bay shut their doors for a few enhancements and a makeover over the summer. But the party can resume once again because the doors have reopened for the new season.

Regular visitors to the legendary spots will be able to try out new gastronomy and mixology delights, and of course, there are plenty of new additions on the entertainment front.

And your night goes like this…

Miss Tess has now upgraded to an elevated Asian restaurant serving up cuisine focusing on modern Chinese, traditional Japanese and popular Thai culinary offerings.

Diners can watch as the chefs are busy at work prepping meals at the live Robata grill and sushi counter. Other signature dishes on the menu include Peking Duck, hot pot stone rice, shredded crispy spinach and more.

While you tuck into your meals, you’re entertained by a lion dance and an Asian circus that is sure to have you reaching for your phone for a video. The whole experience is brought together with a dramatic twist with beats from the DJ.

Post your meal, you can head on over to award-winning Treehouse which now spans over two decks with outdoor seating perfect to soak in the cooler weather. You will be treated to music from a DJ, drinks from a creative mixologist, and views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. There’s even a shisha menu so you can relax and kick back with friends.

Want some bites to go with? There’s a new food selection which includes a tapas board, pulled Jackfruit sliders and beef fillet. For sips, there are creative cocktails made with rare ingredients and infused spirits, finest champagnes and wines. The whole night comes to life with the entertainment roster which includes soulful deep house and R&B tunes by the resident DJs, singers, a saxophonist and a percussionist.

Sound like a night you can’t wait to enjoy? Get your reservations in on 04 438 3134 or email fbreservations.dubai@tajhotels.com

Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 438 3134, tajhotels.com

